10 Reasons to Engage a Mortgage Broker for Your Property Purchase and Refinancing!

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2019 / Thinking of refinancing your home loan? Or maybe looking for your dream home? The first thing you need to do is to hire a professional mortgage broker. Why? Here’s why a competent broker can help you to get the best deal in the market.

The consultation service provided by our Team is completely free! This is because we get paid directly by the bank for all the successful loan applications. You can compare the updated rates as well as packages free of cost from almost 16 banks in Singapore. Despite giving you such awesome facilities when it comes to the banks, we aren’t tied down by any of them. So you can expect only unbiased and reliable advice from our experts. By having a steady working relationship with the various banks all over Singapore, we have a clear idea of the exact elements that they are looking for in the applications. Each and every mortgage broker working with us is highly skilled, qualified and has vast experience in the industry. Hence, they are well versed in the various aspects of the finance industry. A major part of any mortgage is the paperwork which can be both confusing as well as time-consuming. With our experts at your disposal, you no longer need to bother with paperwork anymore. Every 2 to 3 years, you can get an update and a complete review of the home loan free of cost as per our after-sale service policies. Being completely mobile, our Team can meet you anywhere anytime as per your convenience. What adds to our mobility is the high degree of flexibility we provide our clients by remaining accessible the entire week. So Monday to Sunday just give us a call anytime between 9 am-10 pm and we will be right there. Yes, last but not least, there are tons of value-added services that you can enjoy with us, like creative financing, applying for the cash term loan without having to sell your current property and many more.

About Mortgage Consultancy

Well, if you are looking for a one-stop solution for all your mortgage requirements, we at Mortgage Consultancy are here for you!

Our mortgage brokers are highly dedicated and skilled professionals who used to be real estate directors, bankers, or financial & investment advisers. So you can put your faith in their decades of experience and intelligence.

It has always been our aim to compare all the top banks of Singapore and find the best rate for our esteemed clients. Not just the rates we also make sure that the mortgage meets our client’s specific requirements. This is why all our services are customized as per the requirements of the clients and their budget. Till now we have managed mortgages that are worth more than $1 Billion for 3000 business as well as homeowners. So no matter how complex your mortgage requirements are, don’t forget to give us a call! A quick free consultation with our experts is bound to give you some mental peace. Just relax while we take care of everything for you!

Our List of Accolades Include:

Year 2018 & 2019 – Top 100 Mortgage Blog Worldwide.

January to July 2017 – Maybank Top Mortgage Loan Partner (Partnership Excellence Award)

Guest Writer Contributor for Singapore Business Review.

Accredited with NS Mark by the Ministry of Defence

Educational Seminar Speaker for various MNCs and organisations

As seen on Kiasu Parents and Renotalk

