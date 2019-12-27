AccuWeather Champions Women’s Sports with National Women’s Hockey League Official Sponsorship

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — AccuWeather Global Weather Center — Global weather and digital media leader AccuWeather today announced its official sponsorship of the National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL). As the exclusive weather sponsor, AccuWeather, renown for its highly accurate weather forecasts and warnings, becomes the official weather app of the NWHL as well as an official supporter of girls’ and women’s hockey.

The NWHL has made a mission of being a leader in the sports world, since its inception in 2015, by providing strong female role models for the community, having been built and led by women. Many of the players in the league are also pursuing other careers or furthering their education, as students, teachers, medical professionals, engineers, financial analysts, coaches and trainers, and business leaders. AccuWeather’s entrepreneurial culture complements this mission. With this sponsorship, AccuWeather will provide its forecasting and weather data to the cities, and expansive audience, of NWHL teams.

“The timing could not be better for this unique partnership, and AccuWeather is very pleased to support the advancement of girls’ and women’s hockey at all levels,” said AccuWeather Chief Business Officer Eric Danetz. “We are excited to provide weather forecasts for this audience, and we are delighted our robust weather data and insights will benefit fans, families and everyone in the NWHL organization.”

AccuWeather data, specifically targeting cities of NWHL teams, will power a widget integrated into the league’s website, and will be highlighted in social media posts and newsletters to provide an accurate and detailed weather forecast surrounding NWHL games. Additionally, there will be dedicated posts for special events, such as the league’s outdoor game in Buffalo, NY on Dec. 28, 2019, All-Star Weekend on Feb. 8-9, 2020, and the Isobel Cup Playoffs.

“A partnership with AccuWeather for a business like ours, with a majority of its events during the harsh winter months, is a strategic move that benefits everyone associated with NWHL,” said league Founder and Commissioner Dani Rylan. “We are appreciative of AccuWeather’s support of women’s hockey, and of the opportunity to work with such an innovative company dedicated to empowering women. To have another universally recognized and respected brand, such as AccuWeather, aligned with the NWHL says a lot about the progress of our league in our fifth season, and the dedication of our players and fans.”

As part of the NWHL Players’ Association agreement, revenue from the partnership with AccuWeather is split 50/50 with NWHL players, resulting in additional income beyond their salaries.

“We are thrilled to see these two great organizations come together to create this special partnership,” said M Style Marketing CEO Rob Striar. “It was a pleasure facilitating the relationship, and we are excited to now watch how each partner benefits and grows collaboratively.”

M Style Marketing, a leading strategy, marketing and branding firm, played an integral role in introducing and coordinating the partnership between organizations.

