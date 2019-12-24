Annual Shareholders Meeting for Hannover House Will Cover Key Topics Including MyFlix, Form 10 and S-1 Offering

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2019 / Entertainment & Media Distributor Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK:HHSE) will hold it’s annual Shareholder’s Meeting on Saturday, March 7, 2020. The physical location of the meeting has not yet been finalized, but shareholders not in attendance will be able to watch and participate in the meeting via a web-streaming option.

Key agenda items will include the topics listed below (alphabetically)… along with additional items of interest or requests from shareholders:

CURRENT CORE BUSINESS ACTIVITIES – Home Media Platforms

FINANCIAL REVIEW – Covering prior year’s results and coming 2020 activities;”

FORM 10 – S.E.C. Responses to filing, if any, will be addressed.

MYFLIX (VODWIZ) – Updates and Status for this multi-studio “one-stop digital superstore;”

OFFICERS / MANAGERS – Introduction of New Principals added to HHSE Team;

S-1 OFFERING – Status of direct stock offering as of the March 7th meeting date;

TENT-POLE PRODUCTIONS – Presentation on new titles, along with updates on current, major “locomotive” titles;

Over the next few weeks, Hannover House is also upgrading and updating the company’s website. Updates on the Shareholder’s Meeting and other developments will be posted to the company’s public blog, which is located at: hannoverhousemovies.blogspot.com.

