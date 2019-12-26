Another landmark of China’s Bay Area was Unveiled in Times Square, China Resources Land Limited attracted global attention

WENZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2019 / On Christmas day, December 25, 2019, the image of China’s bay area appeared again on the screens of Nasdaq and Reuters in New York’s Times Square. Different from the past, the protagonist is not the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao greater bay area, but Wenzhou.

Wenzhou is one of the most important seaports in China.As early as the Southern Song Dynasty, it was the “first port” of China.After the reform and opening up, Wenzhou once became the “window” of China, one of the cradles of China’s private economy, and a famous historical and cultural city with international influence.

Nearly 700,000 Wenzhou people are developing in 131 countries and regions in the world, of which 380,000 are developing in 58 countries and regions along the “One Belt And One Road” line. Some research institutions have pointed out that the total “Wenzhou people economy” reached 1.2 trillion yuan in 2018.

The action plan for the construction of the greater bay area of Zhejiang province was released in 2018. The integrated development of the Yangtze river delta was upgraded to a national strategy in 2019, and Wenzhou was listed as one of the 27 central regional cities. Wenzhou released the “greater bay area construction action plan (2019-2022)” in May 2019. By 2022, the economic aggregate of Wenzhou greater bay area will reach 800 billion yuan, initially forming an international bay area city pattern of integrated development. Wenzhou’s “bay area era” begins.

Binjiang CBD, located in the center of Wenzhou metropolitan area, is the central connection point of Wenzhou from “Binjiang Era” to “Binhai Era” and has a very important strategic position.Binjiang CBD is one of the three major financial agglomeration areas in Zhejiang province. It will become the “Lujiazui” of Wenzhou, which integrates headquarters, shopping, finance, star-level hotels, exhibition culture and residence and entertainment.

Every world-class bay area city needs world-class engine and urban complex endorsement.In the New York bay area of the USA, there are Times Square and Rockefeller Center.In the London bay area, there’s Canary Wharf.In the Tokyo bay area of Japan, there are the hills of Roppongi.In the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao greater bay area of China, there is the Shenzhen bay complex of China Resources.

There is also a world-class bay area complex — China Resources Land era complex in Binjiang CBD center of Wenzhou.The project is located in the north section of the central axis of the Wenzhou metropolitan area, about 10.8 kilometers in the center along the Oujiang river of the Binjiang business district.It is reported that the project will be built into a high-end commercial complex of about 700,000 square meters, covering about 330 meters of skyscraper office buildings, high-end business of Vientiane, luxury hotels, luxury apartments, overlooking the river mansion and other colorful business forms, making Wenzhou shine brightly on the map of the global bay area.

It is reported that the global debut of China Resources Land era complex is its nearly 80,000 square meters overlooking the river mansion. As the latest batch of China Resources Land residential products, Jiu Yue is not only a rare riverside residential in the CBD, but also has its own super IP.Central location,beautiful river scenery and TOP class business present not only the city cover of Wenzhou, but also a new TOP lifestyle.

Jiu Yue of China Resources Land, with a covered area of about 125-180 ㎡ , is in line with the great process.

