CounterPath Provides Update on NASDAQ Listing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2019 / On December 16, 2019, CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSX:PATH) (the “Company” or “CounterPath”) received a letter from the listing qualifications department staff of the NASDAQ Stock Market (“NASDAQ”), notifying the Company that the stockholders’ equity of $1,922,675 as reported in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2019 was below the minimum stockholders’ equity of $2,500,000. The minimum stockholders’ equity of $2,500,000 is required for continued listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market as set forth in NASDAQ listing rule 5550(b)(1), and as of December 13, 2019, the Company does not meet the alternatives of market value of listed securities or net income from continuing operations.

The Company has been provided 45 calendar days, or until January 30, 2020, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity standard. If the Company’s plan to regain compliance is accepted, NASDAQ may grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the date of the notification letter to evidence compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity standard.

The Company is considering its response to the letter and will provide further updates as required.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) is revolutionizing how people communicate in today’s modern mobile workforce. Its award-winning Bria solutions for desktop and mobile devices enable organizations to leverage their existing PBX or hosted VoIP service to extend seamless and secure unified communications and collaboration to users regardless of their location and network. CounterPath technology meets the unique requirements of several industries, including contact center, retail, warehouse, hospitality, and healthcare verticals. Its solutions are deployed world-wide by 8×8, Airbnb, AmeriSave, BT, Citibank, Comcast, Fusion, Fuze, Liberty Global, Uber, Windstream and others. Learn more at counterpath.com and follow on Twitter @counterpath.

