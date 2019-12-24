CubicFarm Systems Corp. announces appointment to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2019 / CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (TSXV:CUB) (“CubicFarms” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Booth as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately and is subject to customary TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Mr. Booth has more than 25 years of experience as an entrepreneur, responsible for growing innovative online marketplace BuildDirect.com to over $120 million in annual revenues.

Dave Dinesen, Chief Executive Officer of CubicFarms, commented: “I am delighted to extend a warm welcome to Jeff. His expertise in the technology space will be a great resource to our management group and the board.”

About CubicFarm® Systems Corp.

CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (“CubicFarms”) is an ag-tech company providing automated growing systems for fresh produce and animal feed. Founded in 2015, the Company’s mission is to provide customers around the world with efficient growing systems capable of producing predictable crop yields. CubicFarms offers turnkey, commercial scale, hydroponic, automated controlled-environment growing systems that can grow predictably and sustainably for 12 months of the year virtually anywhere on earth. CubicFarms enables its customers to grow locally and to provide their markets with safe, sustainable, secure and fresh ingredients that are consistent in colour, size, taste, nutrition and allows for a longer shelf life. Further support and value is provided to customers through the Company’s patent-pending germination technology and proprietary auto harvesting and processing methods.

Using its unique, undulating growing system, the Company addresses the main challenges within the indoor farming industry by significantly reducing the need for physical labour and energy, and maximizing yield per cubic foot. The Company has sold and installed systems in Canada and the US, and is currently negotiating with a global pipeline of prospective customers. It also operates one wholly owned facility in Pitt Meadows, British Columbia, and sells its produce in the province to retail and wholesale customers under the brand name Thriiv Local Garden™.

Information contact

Kimberly Lim

[email protected]

Phone: +1-236-858-6491

www.cubicfarms.com

