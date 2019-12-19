DG Contracting Wraps up Year with Wave of Glowing Testimonials

Spokane’s DG Contracting wraps up 2019 with a wave of testimonials praising the firm’s hardworking, friendly, and respectful team

SPOKANE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2019 / After a successful year for Spokane County-based DG Contracting, the company has now attracted hundreds of five-star reviews, and has scooped a number of prestigious awards from websites such as HomeAdvisor. Wrapping up 2019 with a wave of glowing all-new testimonials, the firm and its team look forward to 2020 and beyond, and share a closer look at what their delighted clients are saying.

“The work I had done by DG Contracting was top quality, and was completed faster than I anticipated,” said client Brad in a review earlier this year. Another review, meanwhile, courtesy of client Mark, went on, “What a great experience working with DG Contracting – these guys are top-notch.”

Further reviews go on to praise the company for its hard work, conscientious approach to repairs and reroofing, polite and respectful crew, and immaculate post-job clean-ups.

Also this year, Spokane County-based DG Contracting, which serves clients in Spokane, Post Falls, Cheney, Four Lakes, Rockford, Worley, and surrounding areas, has been top-rated on HomeAdvisor. DG Contracting is currently rated 4.97/5 based on almost 150 verified ratings. Rated by criteria, the firm scores 5/5 for quality, 5/5 for value for money, and 5/5 for customer service. HomeAdvisor, the service says, provides its users with the tools and resources needed to complete their home maintenance, repair, and improvement projects.

“DG Contracting and their crew are the best!” says DG Contracting’s latest five-star HomeAdvisor review. “DG Contracting were timely and accomplished everything we requested during a difficult weather period, including snow, rain, and freezing temperatures,” suggests another recent review on the platform. “Can’t say enough positive things other than the roof looks great!” concludes the same testimonial for DG Contracting.

This year, DG Contracting has also earned a number of HomeAdvisor awards, including HomeAdvisor Top Rated Professional, Best of HomeAdvisor, HomeAdvisor Elite Service Professional, and HomeAdvisor Seal of Approval.

Throughout 2019, the DG Contracting team has spoken at length on topics ranging from the Equipter RB4000’s role in protecting owners’ properties to the benefits of Timberline roofing shingles.

The contracting firm also touched on its 15-year warranty on workmanship. “At DG Contracting, we believe, first and foremost, that the customer is always right,” said a company spokesperson at the time, “and we take great pride in our workmanship, and in improving our clients’ treasured properties.”

“Let the professionals help,” they went on, wrapping up, “and rest assured that, backed by our industry-leading 15-year warranty on workmanship, DG Contracting is the Spokane County roofing company for the job.”

