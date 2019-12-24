Donald Hagan Discusses Day Hagan Asset Management’s Philosophy of Investing

Donald Hagan is one of the founding members of Day Hagan Asset Management Company and serves as the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He helps empower his clients’ finances using the organization’s philosophy of investing, which has proven to be a major resource that ensures success on all

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2019 / Donald L. Hagan, LLC was founded in 2004 by Donald Hagan, who is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) based in Sarasota, FL. In 2006, he joined with Arthur S. Day and Linda S. Brown to form the successful asset management group, expanding offerings to meet a range of diverse client needs. The name changed to reflect the new partnership and dynamic, and the organization has functioned as Day Hagan Asset Management ever since.

Hagan began his investment career with Ned Davis Research (NDR) in 1988, while Mr. Day started in 1984 with Dean Witter Reynolds. Ms. Brown began her career in finance operations and administration in 1982 with Merrill Lynch. Together, the three partners pull together their resources and combined knowledge base to empower their clients’ finances across the state.

The original partners founded the company around a very simple philosophy: clients are first. Using this guiding principle, the three members can exceed client expectations and form new solutions that are tailored to clients’ individual success. The firm’s investment process is founded upon tactical asset management using real-world projections and data. Donald Hagan and his partners of Day Hagan Asset Management actively manage client portfolios while avoiding buy-and-hold strategies that they feel are no longer relevant.

Together, they implement an investing discipline which is designed to reduce portfolio risk as economic indicators and fundamental indicators decline while increasing exposure as the equity environment improves. In addition to this model, the management group relies on a multi-faceted philosophy of investing that empowers their efforts.

This philosophy allows them to make decisions based on an objective, model-based framework that delivers proven solutions while utilizing only time-tested and robust financial market indicators before acting. Donald Hagan is careful to allocate funds and resources only through a weight-of-the-evidence approach while seeking to stay on the right side of major trends and relying on trend-following indicators in the market.

All team members at Day Hagan Asset Management ensure they don’t rebalance to a fixed benchmark and, instead, employ a tactical approach that moves toward areas they identify as strong and away from areas of weakness. They tactfully adjust each client’s financial portfolio to reflect prevailing financial conditions and look to allocation percentages that are based on a composite of statistically-proven indicators, which have historically identified the most attractive asset classes on a risk-adjusted basis.

Donald Hagan and his associates pool their knowledge and resources together to increase their clients’ chances of individual growth and success. As a highly-experienced asset management group, their philosophy is to look to sure indicator categories like economic activity and trends, corporate fundamentals, consumer behavior and expectations, currency relationships, investor liquidity, money supply factors, and risk premiums among other factors to achieve optimal results for each client.

