First Mining Closes $2.0 Million Flow-Through Equity Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2019 / First Mining Gold Corp. (“First Mining” or the “Company”) (TSX:FF) (OTCQX:FFMGF) (FRANKFURT:FMG) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered flow-through equity financing, raising aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.0 million (the “Offering”).

Pursuant to the Offering, First Mining issued 7,405,000 common shares of the Company (the “Flow-Through Shares”) that qualify as flow-through shares for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), at a price of $0.27 per Flow-Through Share.

The gross proceeds raised from the sale of the Offering will be used by First Mining to fund exploration programs that qualify as “Canadian Exploration Expenses” (“CEE”) and “flow-through mining expenditures,” as those terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a 5% finder’s fee on the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering. This fee was paid by the Company in common shares at a price of $0.27 per share, resulting in the issuance of an additional 370,250 common shares of the Company (the “Finder’s Fee Shares”).

The Flow-Through Shares and the Finder’s Fee Shares issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from closing, expiring on April 19, 2020.

First Mining Gold Corp. is an emerging development company with a diversified portfolio of gold projects in North America. Having assembled a large resource base of 7.4 million ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories and 3.8 million ounces of gold in the Inferred category in mining friendly jurisdictions of eastern Canada, First Mining is now focused on advancing its material assets towards a construction decision and, ultimately, to production. The Company currently holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

