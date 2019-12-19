From Swimming Pools to Cannabis; Here is the Story of GenX Biotech Founder, Shea Alderete

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2019 / Shea Alderete is an American entrepreneur with over twenty years of experience in the cannabis and sports industry.

Shea is also a former semi-professional baseball player, a swimming pool construction industry mogul, and the creative brain behind a lot of brands.

Early Years

When Shea was in the construction space, he was highly respected as one of the youngest entrepreneurs in the industry.

Apart from being the best, Shea brought in a creative design to the table, Vanishing edge horizon pools. His intuitive design was a hit in the industry and was sure to put a smile on its owner’s faces. He brought a new aesthetic to the industry!

Shea was the head of Alderete Pools Inc from the year 1996 to 2006, 10 solid years! During that time, he oversaw around 6 million dollars worth of projects and implemented marketing campaigns that took Alderete pools to the forefront of its industry.

The Cannabis Industry

During his time as a baseball player, Shea pursued his dream to create a brand around the cannabis space. So in 2015, he created Gen X Biotech.

Gen X Biotech is a cannabis tech firm whose sole aim is to use innovative technology and scalable extraction methodologies to deliver premium cannabis products to the world.

Right now, Gen X is on the cutting edge of scalable production and provides products that far exceed the industry standards.

The team at Gen X has achieved this by mastering the chemical processes involved in distillate extraction, coupled with the use of the world’s best equipment.

Achieving Success

GenX is set to be the leader in high-quality distillate production in California, with the firm’s pending list on the CSE and capital raise, GenX is positioned to expand beyond the golden state.

Before creating GenX biotech, Alderete was involved in the Cannabis scene at Southern California and won the best product with Cloud in 2013. He was also part of the Co-ops that won the best concentrates division under HGH.

From 2013-2015, Alderete won over a dozen cannabis cups all around the world with Cloud and other cannabis brands. He achieved this via creative marketing campaigns and determination to make the brand bigger.

In 2018, Alderete showcased an assortment of Gen X products in a Rap Video called “The moment I feared” Performed by Snoop Dog, featuring Bay Area Rapper, Rick Rock. The rap video received a ton of views and went viral.

For anyone striving to achieve the kind of success Shea has made, here is what he recommends;

“Create a stress-free living environment. This is extremely important for your physical and mental health. Most people don’t take care of them.

They always say they will take proper care of themselves when they are done with their project. Well, guess what? There’s still another project coming after the current one.

Learn to take care of yourself because no one is going to take care of you.”

CONTACT:

Name: Shea Alderete

Email: Shea@genxbiotech.com

Company: Gen X Biotech

SOURCE: Gen X Biotech

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/570705/From-Swimming-Pools-to-Cannabis-Here-is-the-Story-of-GenX-Biotech-Founder-Shea-Alderete