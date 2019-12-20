KBRA Assigns Ratings to the MTA TRBs Subseries 2012G-3 and Series 2020A; BANs Series 2020A

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AA+ with a Negative Outlook on the MTA Transportation Revenue Green Bonds, Series 2020A (Climate Bond Certified), Transportation Revenue Bonds, Subseries 2012G-3 (SIFMA Floating Rate Tender Notes), and a K1+ short-term rating to the MTA Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2020A, Subseries 2020A-1 and Subseries 2020A-2S.

Concurrently, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AA+ with a Negative Outlook on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s outstanding transportation revenue bonds. KBRA also affirmed the short-term rating of K1+ on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s outstanding transportation revenue bond anticipation notes (see list below).

  • Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-1
  • Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-2
  • Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-1
  • Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-2
  • Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019A
  • Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019B Subseries 2019B-1
  • Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019B Subseries 2019B-2
  • Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019C
  • Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019D
  • Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019E
  • Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019F

Issuer: Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

Assigned

Rating(s)

Outlook

Transportation Revenue Green Bonds, Series 2020A

AA+

Negative

Transportation Revenue Bonds, Subseries 2012G-3

AA+

Negative

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series

2020A, Subseries 2020A-1 (maturing 1/15/2023)

K1+

n/a

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series

2020A, Subseries 2020A-1 (maturing 1/15/2022)

K1+

n/a

Affirmed

Rating(s)

Outlook

Transportation Revenue Bonds

AA+

Negative

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series

2018B Subseries 2018B-1 (maturing 5/15/2020)

K1+

n/a

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series

2018B Subseries 2018B-2 (maturing 5/15/2021)

K1+

n/a

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series

2018C-1 (maturing 9/1/2020)

K1+

n/a

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series

2018C-2 (maturing 9/1/2021)

K1+

n/a

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series

2019A (maturing 2/3/2020)

K1+

n/a

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series

2019B Subseries 2019B-1 (maturing 5/15/2022)

K1+

n/a

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series

2019B Subseries 2019B-2 (maturing 5/15/2020)

K1+

n/a

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series

2019C (maturing 7/1/2020)

K1+

n/a

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series

2019D (maturing 9/1/2022)

K1+

n/a

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series

2019E (maturing 9/1/2020)

K1+

n/a

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series

2019F (maturing 11/15/2022)

K1+

n/a

To view the report, click here.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

Contacts

Analytical:

Alice Cheng, Director

(646) 731-2403

[email protected]

Cindy Wu, Senior Director

(646) 731-2304

[email protected]

William Cox, Senior Managing Director

(646) 731-2472

[email protected]

Business Development:

William Baneky, Managing Director

(646) 731-2409

[email protected]

James Kissane, Senior Director

(213) 806-0026

[email protected]

More Stories

Healthcare Solutions Holding, Inc., a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Healthcare Solutions Management Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: VRTY) Announces Dr. Richard Muckerman as a Member of the Medical Advisory Board

Poplar Creek Resources Inc. Announces Appointment of Director

Petrodorado Energy Announces Change of Name and New Ticker Symbol

CounterPath Provides Update on NASDAQ Listing

EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN LAW FIRM Reminds Infosys Limited Investors of Important December 23rd Deadline in Securities Class Action – INFY

KBRA Assigns Ratings to Hobson Capital, LLC

You may have missed

Healthcare Solutions Holding, Inc., a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Healthcare Solutions Management Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: VRTY) Announces Dr. Richard Muckerman as a Member of the Medical Advisory Board

Petrodorado Energy Announces Change of Name and New Ticker Symbol

Poplar Creek Resources Inc. Announces Appointment of Director

CounterPath Provides Update on NASDAQ Listing

EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN LAW FIRM Reminds Infosys Limited Investors of Important December 23rd Deadline in Securities Class Action – INFY

error: Content is protected !!