Marty Stewart Named Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer for Campaign Writer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2019 / Companies of all sizes, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, need strategic thinkers to plan and strategize how to move the needle quickly when it comes to getting proven results for sales and marketing, email, direct response, or lead generation campaigns.

Marty Stewart, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Source: CommercialPhotography.me

“Going into 2020, companies, business owners and individuals need to be in the ‘Attention Business’ if they want to get ahead rapidly in a strategic way. Thinking and writing creatively can make all the difference,” says Marty Stewart, newly named Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Strategy Officer for Campaign Writer™.

Getting and keeping attention relies heavily on the power of the written word, copywriting and wordsmithing. These creative small changes in how things are worded / phrased across all marketing messaging, can make all the difference in generating more quality customer and client leads. These warm leads are more serious and closer to buying what products or services a businesses have to offer.

Take the #240th ranked Fortune 500 company Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) the world’s fourth-largest software company and the world’s #1 CRM (customer relationship management) platform.

In a past news story titled Reaching New Heights on the Fortune 500 List, Lisa Edwards, EVP Of Strategic Business Operations says, “For the fifth year in a row, Salesforce has climbed higher on the Fortune 500 ranks, the list of the largest U.S. corporations by revenue. Salesforce is now at #240, rising from #285 last year. Since we debuted on this list in 2015, we’ve jumped more than 200 positions.”

Many small businesses and companies can get ideas and learn important lessons from how Salesforce scaled and built their business into the powerhouse that it is today, by studying their marketing, communication and branding, all based on the power of the written word.

“Simple changes to headlines, email subject lines, voicemail messages, how many follow-ups you do and over how long of time, all are important factors that contribute to greater success with any sales and marketing campaign. They are very powerful at shrinking down the sales cycle time for finding potential buyers,” said Stewart.

About Marty Stewart:

Marty Stewart has strategically built a 20-year career as a behind-the-scenes trusted Strategic Advisor, and go-to Business Growth and Marketing Strategist to high-profile companies, CEO’s, Executives, celebrities, authors, speakers, business owners and professionals in multiple Industries, including construction, building, real estate development, automotive, technology, human resources, executive recruiting and others.

About Campaign Writer™:

Campaign Writer™ is a leading sales and marketing copywriting firm with award-winning Copywriters and Ghostwriters for sales, marketing, public relations, direct response and email marketing campaigns.

