Paul Prior to Join Undertone as Chief Operating Officer; New Role Created for Industry Leader

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Undertone, the industry leader in Synchronized Digital Branding, today announced that it hired Paul Prior as Chief Operating Officer, effective January, 2020.

Paul has spent two decades as both a visionary thinker and successful operator in digital ad tech and media, where he is well-known for building innovative, high-growth organizations that seamlessly integrate leading-edge technology and talented sales organizations to create and expand categories.

Paul joins Undertone after 7 years at Zedo, most recently as President, where he built an industry-leading ad technology company, driven by his pioneering early adoption of viewable-based ad formats, programmatic trading, RTB integrations and Header Bidding – including being first to market with Header Bidding for video.

Prior to his role at Zedo, Paul led Global Partnerships for Acceleration – a company that optimized digital marketing strategies for global brands, and which was acquired by WPP. Paul led the teams that initiated and nurtured early-stage partnerships with the likes of DoubleClick (Google), Omniture (Adobe), Exact Target (Salesforce) and Epsilon (Publicis), and turned them into key strategic relationships that aided the WPP deal.

Before that Paul led ISP Sales for Cisco in his native South Africa.

“I couldn’t be more excited about joining the tremendous team at Undertone, and I am honored they’ve created this new role for me. I’ve watched the world of ad tech evolve and mature, and I am convinced that Undertone’s Synchronized Digital Branding offering is the perfect market fit at this point, providing brands, agencies and publishers with a compelling solution to the fragmented world they are dealing with every day. I am looking forward to bringing my operational and sales experience to what is already a world-class operation.”

“Paul is both a visionary and a world-class operator, said Daniel Aks, Undertone’s President. His humanity and team-building skills also make him a perfect cultural fit with our organization, which is regularly recognized a one of New York’s best places work.”

Doron Gerstel, CEO of Perion, Undertone’s parent company, added “We weren’t looking to create a new Chief Operating Officer position, until we met Paul and recognized the enormous value he would bring in his new role. Between Dan and Paul and our team in New York – and our product and engineering teams in Israel, Undertone has never been in a stronger position than it is now, as we head into 2020.”

About Undertone:

Undertone, a division of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), provides cutting-edge technology solutions for the world’s leading brands. Its proprietary Synchronized Digital Branding combines data, distribution and creative to deliver cohesive stories across all critical touchpoints: screens, platforms and a transparent, customizable list of elite publishers. The AI-driven platform eliminates fragmentation, delivers much-needed revenue for publishers and, most importantly, ensures brand messaging is contextually relevant. Undertone creates stunning campaigns that align with KPIs—always with beautiful creative and in brand-safe environments. Learn more at www.undertone.com.

