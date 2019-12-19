TransCanna Wins 1st and 3rd place at the 2019 Emerald Cup for SolDaze CBD Edibles

Vancouver, BC, Dec 19, 2019 – (ACN Newswire) – TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) (“TransCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that SolDaze Snacks won first place for their tropical mango fruit bites and third place for their strawberry mango fruit bites in the CBD edible category at the 2019 Emerald Cup. SolDaze has won multiple times at the Emerald Cup, including in 2018 for its THC edibles.

“We had great customer response to our CBD edibles,” stated Shawn Shevlin, manager of the SolDaze brand for TransCanna. “Customers loved the taste, price point and the fact that they are organic and naturally sweetened. It was a great honor to be on the stage and to be recognized by some of the true trailblazers in the cannabis industry.”

The Emerald Cup is Northern California’s premier cannabis event which advances the concept of sustainable, outdoor farming. The event has a reputation which is firmly solidified as the largest, most-respected, outdoor cannabis competition in the world.

“Congratulations to our team for their hard work to bring these award-winning SolDaze products to market. There is a tremendous upside for TransCanna with our CBD edibles in California and across the US, as the CBD market opens up nationwide,” said Steve Giblin, president and CEO of TransCanna. “We have already expanded our distribution network to meet anticipated demand.”

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California based, Canadian listed, company building Cannabis focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.transcanna.com or email the Company at [email protected].

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Giblin

President

604-609-6199

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50933

Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com