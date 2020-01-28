1933 Industries to Present at MjMicro Virtual Investor Conference Hosted by MjInvest.com

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / MjLink.com Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCQB:WDLF), is pleased to announce 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCQX:TGIFF)(CSE:TGIF) as a Featured Presenter at their MjMicro Virtual Investor Conference hosted by MjInvest on Wednesday, January 29th at 1:30pm EST.

The MjMicro Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by MjInvest.com, provides a platform for both public and private cannabis companies to pitch and present their stories to investors through an online virtual conference, while providing a unique opportunity for private and institutional investors access and deal-flow to the best-in-class cannabis companies in the world. The MjInvest digital platform also allows companies and investors the ability to communicate after the conference concludes through chat features and direct messaging capabilities.

During the virtual conference, Alexia Helgason, VP of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations from 1933 Industries, will host a featured presentation to update investors and analysts. 1933 Industries Inc. is a vertically integrated, brand-focused cannabis company with operations in the United States and Canada. Operating through two subsidiary companies, the Company owns leading cannabis brands as well as licensed cannabis cultivation, extraction, processing and manufacturing assets.

Our award-winning proprietary portfolio of brands include: AMA flower and AMA concentrates, CBD-infused Canna Hemp™, Canna Hemp X™, and Canna Fused™. Partners under licensing agreements include Birdhouse Skateboards™, Blonde™ Cannabis, Bloom™, Denver Dab Co., Grizzly Griptape, OG DNA Genetics, PLUGplay, The Pantry Company, and The Original Jack Herer®.

The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), a licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and production facility that produces its own AMA branded line of unique cannabis-based products and manufactures third-party brands. Infused MFG, a wholly-owned subsidiary, produces the Canna Hemp™ line of hemp-based, CBD products, thoughtfully crafted of high quality organic botanical ingredients.

1933 Industries is focused on strengthening and expanding its current operations.

CLICK HERE to add the 1933 Industries online presentation to your calendar.

To access 1933 Industries Virtual Presentation through the MjInvest Platform, please click this link on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020at 10:30am PST / 1:30pm EST. https://www.mjinvest.com/1933-industries-presentation

About MjLink.com, Inc.

MjLink.com Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Life Network, Inc. and is a cloud-based cannabis social network and digital media company based in Denver, Colorado. MjLink operates as a multinational cannabis technology and digital media organization with four industry specific social networks: WeedLife.com, a consumer-to-consumer social network, MjLink.com, a business-to-business social network, HempTalk.com, a business-to-consumer social network, and MjInvest.com, a cannabis industry investor network that produces the MjMicro Capital Conference.

For more information about Social Life Network, visit www.SocialNetwork.ai.

Disclaimer

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the company’s analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s or MjLink’s future financial results, revenues or stock price. These statements are made under the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

[email protected]

855-933-3277

SOURCE: Social Life Network, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/574334/1933-Industries-to-Present-at-MjMicro-Virtual-Investor-Conference-Hosted-by-MjInvestcom