Glucokinase – Pipeline Review, H2 2019 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Summary

Glucokinase (Hexokinase D or Hexokinase 4 or GCK or EC 2.7.1.2) – Glucokinase is an enzyme that catalyzes the initial step in utilization of glucose by the beta-cell and liver at physiological glucose concentration. The role of GCK is to provide G6P for the synthesis of glycogen. Pancreatic glucokinase plays an important role in modulating insulin secretion. Hepatic glucokinase helps to facilitate the uptake and conversion of glucose by acting as an insulin-sensitive determinant of hepatic glucose usage.

Glucokinase (Hexokinase D or Hexokinase 4 or GCK or EC 2.7.1.2) pipeline Target constitutes close to 11 molecules. Out of which approximately 9 molecules are developed by companies and remaining by the universities/institutes. The molecules developed by companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I and Preclinical stages are 1, 2, 2 and 4 respectively. Similarly, the universities portfolio in Preclinical stages comprises 2 molecules, respectively. Report covers products from therapy areas Metabolic Disorders which include indications Type 2 Diabetes, Diabetes, Obesity and Type 1 Diabetes (Juvenile Diabetes).

The latest report Glucokinase – Pipeline Review, H2 2019, outlays comprehensive information on the Glucokinase (Hexokinase D or Hexokinase 4 or GCK or EC 2.7.1.2) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources.

Scope

The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Glucokinase (Hexokinase D or Hexokinase 4 or GCK or EC 2.7.1.2)

The report reviews Glucokinase (Hexokinase D or Hexokinase 4 or GCK or EC 2.7.1.2) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources

The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages

The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities

The report reviews key players involved in Glucokinase (Hexokinase D or Hexokinase 4 or GCK or EC 2.7.1.2) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects

The report assesses Glucokinase (Hexokinase D or Hexokinase 4 or GCK or EC 2.7.1.2) targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type

The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects

The report reviews latest news and deals related to Glucokinase (Hexokinase D or Hexokinase 4 or GCK or EC 2.7.1.2) targeted therapeutics

