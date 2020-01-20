Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor, Pipeline Review, H2 2019 – Amgen Inc, Seagull Labs Pvt Ltd & Cold Genesys Inc – ResearchAndMarkets.com
Summary
According to the recently published report ‘Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor – Pipeline Review, H2 2019’; Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) pipeline Target constitutes close to 25 molecules. Out of which approximately 23 molecules are developed by companies and remaining by the universities/institutes.
Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) – Granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) is a glycoprotein secreted by macrophages, T cells, mast cells, NK cells, endothelial cells and fibroblasts. It stimulates the growth and differentiation of hematopoietic precursor cells from various lineages, including granulocytes, macrophages, eosinophils and erythrocytes.
The report ‘Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor – Pipeline Review, H2 2019’ outlays comprehensive information on the Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type; that are being developed by Companies / Universities.
It also reviews key players involved in Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects. Currently, The molecules developed by companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 10, 4, 6 and 2 respectively. Similarly, the universities portfolio in Phase II and Preclinical stages comprises 1 and 1 molecules, respectively.
Scope
- The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2)
- The report reviews Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources
- The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages
- The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities
- The report reviews key players involved in Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects
- The report assesses Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type
- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects
- The report reviews latest news and deals related to Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) targeted therapeutics
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Report Coverage
- Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) – Overview
- Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) – Therapeutics Development
- Products under Development by Stage of Development
- Products under Development by Therapy Area
- Products under Development by Indication
- Products under Development by Companies
- Products under Development by Universities/Institutes
- Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) – Therapeutics Assessment
- Assessment by Mechanism of Action
- Assessment by Route of Administration
- Assessment by Molecule Type
- Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) – Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
- Abhelix LLC
- Aduro BioTech Inc
- Amgen Inc
- AstraZeneca Plc
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp
- Cold Genesys Inc
- Cytonus Therapeutics Inc
- Epeius Biotechnologies Corp
- GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Humabs BioMed SA
- Humanigen Inc
- I-Mab Biopharma Co Ltd
- Izana Bioscience Ltd
- Morphotek Inc
- Seagull Labs (I) Pvt Ltd
- Sillajen Biotherapeutics
- Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) – Drug Profiles
- Bria-IMT – Drug Profile
- Bria-OTS – Drug Profile
- BT-001 – Drug Profile
- CG-0070 – Drug Profile
- Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) – Dormant Products
- Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) – Discontinued Products
- Granulocyte Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (GMCSF or Colony Stimulating Factor or CSF or Molgramostin or Sargramostim or CSF2) – Product Development Milestones
