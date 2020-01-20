Jens Olivarius Appointed New Chief Marketing Officer at Stibo Systems

Leading software company for master data management strengthens global leadership team

AARHUS, Denmark & HAMBURG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MDM–Jens Olivarius has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Stibo Systems, effective January 15. The Danish software company is a global leader with its innovative master data management solutions. In his role, Jens Olivarius (50) is responsible for global marketing and communications of the rapidly growing firm.





With this new member to his global leadership team, Stibo Systems’ CEO Niels Stenfeldt is counting on the further worldwide growth of the company. “We are very happy to have Jens Olivarius joining us. He is a true marketing professional with an impressive track record,” Stenfeldt says.

Jens Olivarius has more than 25 years of experience in leading marketing and sales positions in the IT industry. For the past five years he has been the CMO of SimCorp where he has re-positioned the company, updated its brand, and increased its digital presence. Prior to joining SimCorp, Jens Olivarius spent 18 years with SAS Institute in different senior sales, business development and marketing roles, in which he has gained a deep understanding of the importance of quality data. During his tenure with SAS Institute, he spent eleven years at SAS’ corporate headquarters in North Carolina, US.

“With the ubiquity and growth of data, Stibo Systems is in my mind exceptionally well positioned to help companies create the needed transparency to improve business, which in turn will create a better world for all of us,” Olivarius says.

In his new role at Stibo Systems, Jens Olivarius is building on the work of his predecessor Prashant Bhatia who had decided to step down and spend more time with his family.

