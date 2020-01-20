Superoxide Dismutase – Pipeline Review, H2 2019 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] – Pipeline Review, H2 2019” drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Summary

Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) pipeline Target constitutes close to 19 molecules. Out of which approximately 15 molecules are developed by companies and remaining by the universities/institutes. The latest report Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] – Pipeline Review, H2 2019, outlays comprehensive information on the Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) – Superoxide dismutase (SOD) is an enzyme that alternately catalyzes the dismutation of the superoxide (O2-) radical into either ordinary molecular oxygen (O2) or hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) which prevents damage to tissues. Superoxide dismutase is used for treating pain and swelling (inflammation) caused by osteoarthritis, sports injuries, and rheumatoid arthritis, a kidney condition called interstitial cystitis, gout, poisoning caused by a weed-killer called paraquat, cancer, and lung problems in newborns. The molecules developed by companies in Phase III, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 3, 1, 9 and 2 respectively. Similarly, the universities portfolio in Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 3 and 1 molecules, respectively. Report covers products from therapy areas Central Nervous System and Genetic Disorders which include indications Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Parkinson’s Disease and Wilson Disease.

Furthermore, this report also reviews key players involved in Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects. Driven by data and information sourced from proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources.

Scope

The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1)

The report reviews Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources

The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages

The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities

The report reviews key players involved in Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects

The report assesses Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type

The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects

The report reviews latest news and deals related to Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) targeted therapeutics

Reasons to buy

Gain strategically significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand the targeted therapy areas and indications for Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1)

Identify the use of drugs for target identification and drug repurposing

Identify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic

Develop strategic initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players and it’s most promising pipeline therapeutics

Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) development landscape

Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Report Coverage

Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) – Overview

Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) – Therapeutics Development

Products under Development by Stage of Development

Products under Development by Therapy Area

Products under Development by Indication

Products under Development by Companies

Products under Development by Universities/Institutes

Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) – Therapeutics Assessment

Assessment by Mechanism of Action

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) – Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

AL-S Pharma AG

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

Apic Bio Inc

AveXis Inc

Biogen Inc

Collaborative Medicinal Development LLC

Priavoid GmbH

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc

Thera Neuropharma Inc

Trucode Gene Repair Inc

Voyager Therapeutics Inc

Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) – Drug Profiles

Antisense RNAi Oligonucleotides to Inhibit Superoxide Dismutase for CNS Disorders – Drug Profile

AP-101 – Drug Profile

APB-102 – Drug Profile

AVXS-301 – Drug Profile

Monoclonal Antibody to Inhibit SOD1 for Amyotropic Lateral Sclerosis – Drug Profile

Oligonucleotides to Activate SOD1 for Amyotropic Lateral Sclerosis – Drug Profile

PMN-110 – Drug Profile

PMN-120 – Drug Profile

PMN-130 – Drug Profile

RNAi Gene Therapy to Inhibit SOD1 for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis – Drug Profile

Small Molecule to Activate SOD-1 for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Parkinson’s Disease – Drug Profile

Small Molecule to Inhibit Superoxide Dismutase 1 for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis – Drug Profile

Synthetic Peptide to Inhibit SOD1 for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis – Drug Profile

TDI-186 – Drug Profile

THN-1 – Drug Profile

tiomolibdate choline – Drug Profile

tofersen sodium – Drug Profile

VYSOD-101 – Drug Profile

VYSOD-102 – Drug Profile

Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) – Dormant Products

Superoxide Dismutase [Cu-Zn] (Superoxide Dismutase 1 or Epididymis Secretory Protein Li 44 or SOD1 or EC 1.15.1.1) – Product

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/blr1kg

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900