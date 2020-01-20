US Post Acute Care Announces Leadership Team

TACOMA, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–US Post Acute Care LLC, a Management Services Organization for post-acute medical services, announced today the selection of the leadership team. The Company was formed in December 2019 to build system-oriented solutions to the challenges of post-acute medicine on a national basis. Founder and CEO Darren Swenson MD assembled a team of healthcare executives with the experience and vision to deliver a better model for clinical practice in post=acute medical facilities.

Darren Swenson MD, Founder and CEO, brings to USPAC over 20 years’ experience as a physician executive. Triple Board certified, Dr. Swenson’s vision is to create an environment of action and accountability based on a high level of engagement between facility administration, clinical staff, patients and families. Two years ago, he founded Tacoma-based Swenson Healthcare, a major provider of post-acute medicine in the Pacific Northwest. Formerly, Dr. Swenson was the Division VP of Graduate Medical Education for a 340-bed hospital for HCA. From 2008 to 2014 Dr. Swenson was the Regional Director of Medical Affairs for IPC Healthcare, a national provider of acute and post-acute medicine.

Marcie Matthews, COO, joins USPAC with a wealth of experience in clinical practice operations, mergers and acquisitions. Prior to joining USPAC, Marcie was Vice President, Mergers and Acquisitions for Riverchase Dermatology, where she was responsible for managing the company’s external growth strategy. From 2006 to 2017, Marcie was Vice President of Corporate Development for IPC Healthcare, where she was instrumental in building the largest post-acute clinical practice group in the US. Formerly, Marcie was Vice President at InteliStaf Healthcare, where she managed operations, talent acquisition and business development.

Dahan Pham CPA, CFO has over 20 years of management experience in accounting, finance, and IT in healthcare and other industries. Dahan played a key role in designing the management infrastructure of Swenson Healthcare. Dahan is focused on building the finance and information platform to support the effective delivery of excellent patient care from our clinical staff. Dahan’s focus will be budgeting, capital management, process improvement and analytics. Her prior senior management experience includes MBSI, SEFNCO Communications and Cascadia International Corp.

Elizabeth Cooley JD, RN, VP Risk & Compliance is responsible for oversight of the medical staff’s billing and coding practices, integrity of documentation, supervision of medical directorship contracts, and compliance with state and federal government regulations. Elizabeth’s most recent position was Chief Compliance Officer for ERMI, a medical device company. Formerly, Elizabeth was Director of Compliance for St. Louis University’s Academic Physician Practice, Residency and Medical School program. Elizabeth was formerly a healthcare attorney and has clinical experience as a registered nurse.

Commenting on the newly assembled team, Dr. Swenson commented, “This team has come together to fulfill one mission: to empower physicians and advanced practitioners to deliver better quality and efficiency of patient care in post-acute facilities. Traditionally, post-acute clinicians relied on whatever support was available from multispecialty groups or health systems not designed to meet the specific needs of post-acute medicine. US Post Acute Care is designed to fill this niche in a unique and underserved market.”

About US Post Acute Care

US Post Acute Care is a Management Services Organization providing value-added service to clinical practice groups specializing in the care of patients in the post-acute setting. An organization with a national footprint, US Post Acute Care provides a full array of management services including billing, recruiting, training, compliance, analytics, and practice development. US Post Acute Care structures its services offering both to serve the needs as well as leverage the capabilities of its clinicians: the physicians and advanced practitioners dedicated to improving the quality of care for their patients. US Post Acute Care has designed and launched a proprietary clinical excellence program called SmartPAC™, a comprehensive clinical program for post-acute care designed to enable practitioners to improve patient outcomes with better quality care. Please visit our website at www.uspostacutecare.com.

