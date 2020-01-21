Carvana Solidifies Minnesota Presence with St. Cloud Launch

Carvana Brings The New Way to Buy a Car™ to the Granite City, Second Market in the State

ST. CLOUD, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, and the fastest-growing auto retailer in the U.S., launched as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to St. Cloud today. In as little as 5 minutes, from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device, Carvana customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, sell their current vehicle to Carvana and schedule as soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery.





Carvana customers save valuable time and money by skipping the dealership and shopping online. All 15,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s national inventory are photographed in 360 degrees, so customers get a high-definition virtual tour of every vehicle. Additionally, every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in a reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description page.

To give customers the peace of mind and time to ensure their vehicle fits their life, every Carvana vehicle comes with a 7-day return policy. This upgrade to the traditional test drive allows customers to live with the vehicle for a week; install car seats, see how the golf clubs fit in the trunk, and take it on their daily commute.

In addition, customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or plate number on Carvana.com, answer a few questions and Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.

“Our expansion in Minnesota has been rapid, with back-to-back launches in the state,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “Reaching St. Cloud area residents with as-soon-as-next-day delivery means we can bring our fast, transparent car buying option to more and more customers across the state.”

With today’s launch, Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 150 markets across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Contacts

Carvana



Amy O’Hara



602-558-7848



[email protected]