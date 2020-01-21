Garmin® introduces the Approach® S62 premium golf smartwatch

GPS golf watch goes beyond the course with larger full-color display and critical information from more than 41,000 course maps worldwide

OLATHE, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the premium Approach S62, a sleek GPS golf watch that integrates critical course information and full-color mapping, right on the wrist. With its sunlight readable 1.3-inch color touchscreen – 17 percent larger than the previous model – and scratch resistant ceramic bezel, the Approach S62 delivers an easier-to-read, larger display while upholding an elegant design that transcends the clubhouse. Boasting an array of features to help enhance a golfer’s game, the Approach S62 offers options such as PlaysLike Distance, Hazard View and introduces a Virtual Caddie to analyze critical factors such as wind speed, course layout, and a golfer’s past swings to select the best suited club for each shot. The Approach S62 is being showcased in the Garmin booth (#1813) at this year’s PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Jan. 22-24.





“The Approach S62 gives golfers access to essential golfing information like no other watch on the market with a style that goes beyond the clubhouse,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Thanks to our new built-in Virtual Caddie and detailed course maps, the Approach S62 has the power to instantly transform into a caddie that knows you and 41,000 courses worldwide.”

The Approach S62 shines in its precise ability to help strategize and fine tune a golfer’s game. When golfers are stranded with a blind shot and unable to see the pin, the Approach S62’s PinPointer option shows players the exact direction to the pin. The watch uses the PlaysLike Distance option to adjust yardages to compensate for uphill and downhill shots, and with Hazard View golfers can quickly scroll through each hazard on the map to acquire critical distance information and know exactly what to avoid during play. Thanks to the Green View feature, no matter where the player is on the course, the watch will display each green’s true shape and allow golfers to drag-and-drop the pin for better yardage accuracy. Additionally, the Approach S62 utilizes an Autoshot round analyzer to measure and record detected shot distances.1 This efficient game tracking feature can also be paired with optional Approach® CT10 club tracking sensors to boost game tracking details.

Avid players can gain even more insight into their game after pairing the Approach S62 with the Garmin Golf™ app for access to the new golf performance widget. Stats are calculated in the app and then sent to the watch so users can review handicap index, fairway and approach shot hit/miss percentage, and green in regulation percentage. The app even provides analysis for strokes gained and allows users to participate in leaderboards and tournaments with other players around the world.

Offering a deep feature set that goes beyond the golf course, the Approach S62 boasts enhanced wrist-based heart rate monitoring2 to display the intensity of a user’s fitness activities. To better gauge an individual’s overall health and fitness levels, a Pulse Ox sensor3 has been implemented into the watch to estimate blood oxygen saturation levels. The watch also includes smart notifications4 to receive e-mails, texts, and alerts right on the display of the watch, activity tracking features2 and preloaded activity profiles for running, cycling, and even swimming. What’s more, the introduction of Garmin Pay™ provides a contactless payment5 solution to easily make payments with the Approach S62 and spend less time on the checkout lines and more time on the golf course.

Golfers can also take advantage of the Approach S62’s longer battery life that can last up to 20 hours in GPS mode and up to 14 days in smartwatch mode. Thanks to Garmin’s Quickfit® bands, the look of the watch can easily be altered and remain colorful in style with leather, silicone, nylon, or titanium options. The Connect IQ™ Store is also available for golfers to download custom watch faces, apps, and widgets.

The Approach S62 is available now with a suggested retail price of $499.99. To learn more visit garmin.com/golf.

The Approach S62 is the latest solution from Garmin’s expanding outdoor segment, which focuses on developing technologies and innovations to enhance users’ outdoor experiences. Whether hiking, hunting, trail running, mountain biking, golfing, diving or using satellite communication, Garmin outdoor devices are essential tools for outdoor enthusiasts of all levels.

