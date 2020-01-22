AECOM receives a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2020 Corporate Equality Index for the third year in a row

AECOM has been designated as a “Best Place to Work” for LGBTQ Equality in the United States

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the world’s premier infrastructure firm, announced today that it has earned a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) and been designated a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality in the United States. The Corporate Equality Index is the national benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices pertinent to LGBTQ employees. The perfect score puts AECOM among the top-ranked firms within the engineering and construction sector for a third year.

“ We’re grateful to be recognized and celebrated by the HRC Foundation for our efforts to affirm our LGBTQ workforce and their families by cultivating an inclusive culture,” said Michael S. Burke, AECOM’s chairman and chief executive officer. “ Through our global employment policies and benefits platform, we remain dedicated to fostering an environment free of discrimination and harassment, and ensuring equal opportunities for all.”

Employers earning top ratings took concrete steps to ensure greater equity for LGBTQ workers and their families in the form of comprehensive policies, benefits and practices. The CEI rating criteria have three key pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility.

AECOM strongly believes in a culture of inclusion and diversity— a safe and respectful work environment where the best and brightest are invited to bring their talents, backgrounds and expertise to bear on some of the world’s most complex problems. We’re committed to engaging our employees globally to understand regional inclusion and diversity opportunities, building leadership accountability and expanding recruitment efforts to ensure a workforce reflective of our communities.

The Human Rights Campaign and Foundation together serve as America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve LGBTQ equality. By inspiring and engaging individuals and communities, HRC strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ people and realize a world that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all. The CEI criteria reflect leading policies, benefits and practices for the LGBTQ workforce and their families in the United States. For more information on this year’s CEI report visit: https://www.hrc.org/campaigns/corporate-equality-index.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is the world’s premier infrastructure firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to consulting and construction management. We partner with our clients in the public and private sectors to solve their most complex challenges and build legacies for generations to come. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, governments, energy and the environment, our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm with revenue of approximately $20.2 billion during fiscal year 2019. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Contacts

Media:

Brendan Ranson-Walsh



Vice President, Global External Communications



1.213.996.2367



[email protected]

Investors:



Will Gabrielski



Vice President, Investor Relations



1.213.593.8208



[email protected]