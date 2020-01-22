Association of Independent Mortgage Experts Names Katie Sweeney as EVP of Strategy to Focus On Growth Objectives for Wholesale Mortgage Channel

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), a non-profit, national trade membership association created exclusively for independent mortgage brokers has announced the hire of Katie Sweeney as its Executive Vice President of Strategy. The creation of the new leadership position will strategically bolster AIME’s mission to protect and support its members in the independent mortgage broker community and grow the wholesale mortgage broker channel moving forward.





Sweeney, who has worked in the mortgage industry for four years, most recently served as EVP of Strategy at the technology startup ARIVE, where she successfully executed various point of sale and CRM implementations, launched a custom-built wholesale broker portal, and spearheaded the acquisition of lender partners and other B2B associates to provide the wholesale channel with a first-of-its-kind “many-to-one” technology experience.

“We’re thrilled to have Katie join the AIME team. She is a rising star in the industry and brings incredible value to our team and broker community,” said Anthony Casa, AIME Chairman. “Katie has an extraordinary mind for the mortgage business, and her experience and relationships with numerous lenders and vendors in the space will be impactful in AIME’s continued efforts to grow and support the mortgage broker channel.”

“I am very excited to take on such an important role with AIME,” Sweeney said. “I look forward to facilitating a broader range of solutions for independent mortgage brokers that include technology, but also extend well beyond to holistically support and grow the broker channel with innovative entrepreneurial and business management principles.”

Sweeney will be tasked with leading AIME’s business objectives aimed toward supporting and growing the mortgage broker channel, including expanding the organization’s financial support through lender sponsorships, developing innovative vendor partnerships, and amplifying retail-to-wholesale recruitment initiatives. She will work directly with AIME’s membership base to drive an increase in engagement with products and services with the goal to strengthen broker businesses across the country.

Sweeney’s leadership comes at a pivotal time, as AIME’s 2020 agenda includes a concerted increase in lobbying efforts to protect independent mortgage brokers by creating a more broker-friendly regulatory climate in Washington, D.C. and on a state-by-state level. She has fully transitioned her role at ARIVE and is focused solely on progressing AIME’s commitment to the wholesale channel.

About Association of Independent Mortgage Experts

The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) is a non-profit, national trade membership association created exclusively for independent mortgage brokers. Through exclusive technology, resource development and top networking opportunities, the 40,000+ members are provided the tools they need to build and nurture strong relationships with consumers. AIME plans to operate with a growth-focused strategy, providing tools and resources to propel the wholesale channel beyond a 25% share of the mortgage market by 2020.

