Carvana Brings The New Way to Buy a Car™ to Rochester

As-Soon-As-Next-Day Vehicle Delivery Now Offered in Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, has launched in Rochester, offering area residents as-soon-as-next-day delivery of vehicles purchased on Carvana.com. Carvana is The New Way to Buy a Car™. By visiting Carvana.com, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance, purchase, and sell their current car, all in as little as 5 minutes, from the comfort of home or on the go via mobile device.





Carvana, the fastest-growing auto retailer in the U.S., is on a mission to change the way people buy cars, offering customers a great selection, great value and great customer service. Because Carvana customers shop online, they save valuable time and money, skipping the dealership and spending minutes, not hours, buying their next car.

Every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in a reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description page. Additionally, all Carvana vehicles come with a 7-day return policy, giving customers the time and peace of mind to ensure the vehicle fits their life. Whether confirming you can fit all the hockey gear in the trunk or making sure you can easily maneuver the parking ramps downtown, it’s an upgrade to the traditional test drive.

“Rochester is a city built on innovative ideas and a people-first mentality,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We look forward to carrying on those ideals in the community, offering customers a car buying and selling option that’s powered by technology and exceptional customer experiences.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day delivery in 151 markets in the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

