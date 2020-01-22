Global Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Expected to Grow in Value to $58.9 Billion During the Forecast Period, 2020-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Product Type, Mode of Operation, Industry Vertical, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global autonomous mobile robot market is expected to reach $58.9 billion by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 13.1%. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is the largest segment among AMR products.

Highlighted with 81 tables and 82 figures, this 167-page report Global Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Product Type, Mode of Operation, Industry Vertical, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global autonomous mobile robot market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering

3.1 Market Overview by Offering

3.2 Hardware

3.3 Software

3.4 Service

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type

4.1 Market Overview by Product Type

4.2 Unmanned Marine Vehicle (UMV)

4.3 Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)

4.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

4.5 Humanoid

4.6 Other Types

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Mode of Operation

5.1 Market Overview by Mode of Operation

5.2 Remotely Operated

5.3 Semi-Autonomous

5.4 Fully-Autonomous

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical

6.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

6.2 Agriculture & Forest

6.3 Real Estate & Construction

6.4 Power & Energy

6.5 Defense & Security

6.6 Industry and Manufacture

6.7 Logistics and Retail

6.8 Education & Research

6.9 Aerospace

6.10 Other Verticals

7 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

7.1 Market Overview by End User

7.2 Consumer

7.3 Enterprise

7.4 Government

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2026

8.2 North America Market 2019-2026 by Country

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market

8.2.2 U.S. Market

8.2.3 Canadian Market

8.3 European Market 2019-2026 by Country

8.3.1 Overview of European Market

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 UK

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Russia

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Rest of European Market

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2026 by Country

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

8.5 Latin America Market 2019-2026 by Country

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Mexico

8.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market

8.6 Rest of World Market 2019-2026 by Country

8.6.1 Iran

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 Other National Markets

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

9.3 Company Profiles:

Aethon

Cimcorp Automation

Clearpath Robotics

Cobham

Fetch Robotics

Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz

Kongsberg Maritime

Lockheed Martin

Locus Robotics

Mobile Industrial Robots

Omron Adept

QinetiQ

Savioke

Softbank Robotics

SMP Robotics

Swisslog (KUKA)

Vecna

Waypoint Robotics

10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

