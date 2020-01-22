Global Computing Mouse Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Demand for Ergonomic Mice to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InformationTechnology–The computing mouse market size is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report





Technological advances related to computing have led to the introduction of new and innovative products. Wireless mice are gaining traction in the computing industry as they enable flexible and hassle-free functionality. They also offer free movement and faster response than wired mice. Furthermore, vendors such as Logitech are incorporating technologies such as RF technologies and adaptive frequency in wireless mice, which will help consumers, especially gamers, use the mice without interruption. The use of wireless computing mice is also increasing in businesses because of their utility during presentations and client meetings. Thus, the rising demand for wireless mice from gamers and businesses will drive the global computing mouse market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for ergonomic mice will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Computing Mouse Market: Increasing Demand for Ergonomic Mice

The increasing demand for ergonomic mice is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global computing mouse market. An ergonomic mouse is designed to reduce the discomfort and muscle strain that users may experience when using the regular computer mouse. Discomfort and muscle strain can cause health conditions such as arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS), and tendonitis. The use of an ergonomic mouse allows users to work comfortably throughout the day. An ergonomic mouse also supports users by maintaining the strength of their arms. It also enhances the productivity of users due to the elimination of pain or fatigue that can be caused by a conventional mouse. The various types of electronic mice include vertical mouse, ambidextrous mouse, and size-adjustable mouse, each having innovative features that enable convenient usage.

“Other factors such as the increasing use of biometrics in computing mice and advances in technology will have a positive impact on the growth of the computing mouse market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Computing Mouse Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the computing mouse market by type (wired and wireless), by application (gaming and non-gaming), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2019, followed by EMEA and APAC, respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas is expected to maintain its dominance and register the highest incremental growth owing to the rising demand for PCs and gaming desktops in the region.

