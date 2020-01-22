Global Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with BAE Systems and General Dynamics | Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AerospaceandDefense–The global military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles market is poised to grow by USD 6.38 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages





Read the 146-page research report with TOC on "Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles Market Analysis Report by Product (Infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), Armored personnel carrier (APC), Main battle tank (MBT), Self-propelled howitzer (SPH), and Others), by Geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 – 2023".

The ongoing digitization of battlefield operations and integration of Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Battlefield digitization or the digitization of battlefield operations automates the command and control operations across battlefields. It has enabled the introduction of information-based weapon systems and modern armored vehicle-mounted jamming systems. These systems provide effective firepower and knowledge to vehicle crews to improve the current tactics, techniques, and procedures of the military. Currently, the US Army is testing the Electronic Warfare Tactical Vehicle (EWTV), which can detect a variety of signals, ranging from cellphones to control links for enemy UAVs. Such military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles help in the detection of incoming counter-terrorism and projectiles. Thus, the ongoing digitization of battlefield operations is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles Market Companies:

BAE Systems

BAE Systems is headquartered in the UK and operates the business under various segments such as Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Platforms & Services (UK), and Platforms & Services (International). The company offers Warrior, which is a family of IFVs equipped with a 30mm RARDEN Cannon.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Systems and Technology, and Marine Systems. The company offers ASCOD, PIRANHA, PANDUR, and EAGLE.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space. The company offers Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) M270, MLRS M270A1, and Reduced-Range Practice Rocket (RRPR).

OSHKOSH DEFENSE

OSHKOSH DEFENSE is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Light tactical, Medium tactical, MRAP, Heavy tactical, Aircraft rescue firefighting, and Vehicle systems. The company offers L-ATV, JLTV, S-ATV, FMTV, and Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement (MTVR).

Rheinmetall Defence

Rheinmetall Defence is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Weapon and ammunition, Electronic solutions, and Vehicle systems. The company offers Leopard, Lynx, Wiesel 1 & 2, Boxer, and Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle.

Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2023)

Infantry fighting vehicle (IFV)

Armored personnel carrier (APC)

Main battle tank (MBT)

Self-propelled howitzer (SPH)

Others

Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2023)

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

