Leafly Announces Inaugural Canadian Leafly Readers’ Choice Award Winners

La Strada by Edison, Temple by Aurora and Dancehall by Spinach take home top honours for Canada’s top-voted cannabis flower products in Leafly’s first-ever reader-voted awards.

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leafly, the world’s leading cannabis resource, today revealed the results of Canada’s inaugural Leafly Readers’ Choice Awards, celebrating the cannabis products, people and places preferred by Canadians in 2019. Canada’s only 100 percent reader-polled cannabis awards tallied nearly 30,000 votes cast in 20 categories spanning the industry, and identified favourites from flowers to advocates to stores across the country.

“Readers rely on Leafly to learn about cannabis and share their views with the community, and we’re grateful to them for selecting the best-of-the-best from the cannabis class of 2019,” said Jo Vos, Managing Director, Leafly Canada. “We are thrilled to facilitate this recognition of who and what stood out this past year, ultimately for the benefit of other Leafly readers who may be looking for help navigating the products in the Canadian marketplace.”

The Leafly Readers’ Choice Awards recognizes the categories of Favourite Flowers, Prerolls and Oils, each divided by cannabinoid for THC, CBD and Balanced Products among all legal cannabis products available in Canada. The people and organizations making a difference with consumers and in the industry are also in the spotlight, with awards for Favourite Advocate, Educator, Research Institution and more. Finally, The Leafly Readers’ Choice Awards also celebrate Canada’s preferred cannabis and cannabis-accessory retail stores, with awards for Favourite Head Shop, Favourite Grow Shop and Favourite Cannabis Retailer, each allocated by Province.

Below are highlights of the 2019 Leafly Readers’ Choice Awards. For the full list of all winners and finalists, click here.

