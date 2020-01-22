Manju Agarwal Joins Board of StorCentric

Financial Services Visionary to Help Shape Products and Accelerate Growth Strategy

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–StorCentric, a global provider of world-class and award-winning storage solutions, today announced it has added Manju Agarwal to its Board as an advisor. Agarwal brings over 30 years of banking experience in India and internationally, and has unique expertise in financial technology innovation and digital transformation.

Agarwal joins StorCentric during an exciting growth phase. The company has increased its pace of acquisitions and recently expanded its product line with All-Flash NVMe solutions to address the massive data growth and need for data driven applications in the financial services industry. “ Manju’s incredible depth of experience and knowledge will be instrumental in helping to shape and enhance StorCentric’s products and services to further enable our customers to innovate, modernize and transform their IT infrastructure. In addition, Manju’s business experience will contribute significantly as the company executes on this strategy,” said Mihir Shah, CEO, StorCentric. “ I am very pleased to add someone of Manju’s caliber to our team as we accelerate our growth strategy.”

“ I am excited and honored to have been invited to join StorCentric’s board as an advisor,” said Agarwal. “ StorCentric is a leader in the financial services market, with an enviable roster of high-profile customers. I look forward to teaming with what I view as one of the most stellar teams in the industry, as we work to cement StorCentric as the most recognized and trusted storage solutions company in the marketplace.”

Ms. Agarwal currently serves as Independent Director for Hinduja Leyland Finance, Indialdeas.com Limited and IFFCO Kisan Finance Limited. Prior, she held the position of Deputy Managing Director, Digital Banking and New Businesses, at State Bank India, the country’s largest bank, where she was responsible for all digital products and new initiatives, and led the government business, transaction banking, issuing and acquiring business initiatives of the bank. This included ensuring the opening of approximately 40 million new accounts, in a six- month time frame. She holds a Masters of Arts in Political Science from the University of Allahabad, a Certification in Documentary Credits from EuroMoney United Kingdom, a Certification in Marketing from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, and a Certification in Financial Inclusion from the Harvard Kennedy School.

