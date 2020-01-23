2nd STREET USA, Inc., to Open Fourth American Store in Torrance, Los Angeles, California, on January 25, 2020

The First Time to Include Secondhand Kids’ Clothing

2nd STREET USA, a subsidiary of GEO Holdings Corporation (TOKYO: 2681), is set to open its fourth US store, 2nd STREET Torrance, in Torrance, a city within Los Angeles County, California, on January 25, 2020.





2nd STREET USA, Inc., buys and sells second hand clothing and accessories. The first US store was opened in January 2018 on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, California. In the same year, the second US store opened in Old Pasadena in June, and the third location opened in Costa Mesa in Orange County in July.

The store about to open, 2nd STREET Torrance, will mark the first time that a 2nd Street store in the United States will carry gently used kids’ clothing.

In addition to the newly added second hand kids’ clothing line, the products at the Torrance location will feature some 10,000 items, including men’s and women’s clothing and fashion accessories. Lines for children’s clothing from brands like A BATHING APE and HYSTERIC GLAMOUR will be available for the kids’ clothing selections. Not to mention our high-quality vintage pieces, Japanese brands like COMME des GARÇONS, international brands like Supreme and Vivienne Westwood, and luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Gucci will be available for a rich array of brand selections for men’s and women’s clothing.

Torrance is located in the South Bay Area of Los Angeles, with a population that is roughly 35% Asian in heritage, including many Japanese and Japanese-American residents.

2nd STREET USA is aiming to expand to ten stores in the short term, and to at least 100 stores in the long term.

About 2nd STREET Torrance:



Address: 20792-20794 Hawthorne Blvd. Torrance, CA, 90503



Hours: 11:00AM to 8:00PM, local time, year-round



Sales floor space: 3700 square feet



Range of items: A total of roughly 10,000 items, including reused clothing, bags, shoes, and accessories.

2nd STREET Shop List in USA:



2nd STREET Melrose



7560 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046



(424) 433-5997, mon-sun 11:00am-8:00pm

2nd STREET Pasadena



113 W Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA91105



(626) 365-0058, mon-thur 11:00am-8:00pm, fri&sat 11:00am-9:00pm, sun 11:00am-8:00pm

2nd STREET Costa Mesa



2937 Bristol St, Unit D101, Costa Mesa, CA 92626



(949) 274-8585, mon-sun 11:00am-8:00pm

2nd STREET USA,Inc.:



Address: 1679 S. Dupont Hwy., Suite 100, Dover, Delaware, 19901



Capitalization: USD 3,000,000



Established: November 19, 2015



CEO: Masahiro Kikuchi



Scope of Business: Second-hand Clothing within the USA

2nd STREET USA,Inc. websites:



Shop: https://2ndstreetusa.com/

ECommerce: https://ec.2ndstreetusa.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/2ndstreetusa/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/2ndstreetusa/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/2ndstreetusa

About GEO Holdings Corporation

GEO Holdings Corporation operates over 1,800 shops as well as an online sales presence in Japan, comprised mostly of GEO shops, which primarily rent CDs, DVDs, and game software in addition to new product sales, and 2nd STREET, which handles a wide range of recycled, reused products, including clothing, furniture, and consumer electronics. Visit http://www.geonet.co.jp/english/ for more information.

