Alibaba Group Will Announce December Quarter 2019 Results on February 13, 2020

HANGZHOU, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, February 13, 2020, and will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time) the same day.

Details of the conference call are as follows:

International: +65 6713 5090



U.S.: +1 845 675 0437



U.K.: +44 203 621 4779



Hong Kong: +852 3018 6771



Conference ID: 9549246

A live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed at https://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/earnings. An archived webcast will be available through the same link following the call. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week (dial-in number: +61 2 8199 0299; conference ID: 9549246).

Please visit Alibaba Group’s Investor Relations website at https://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/home on February 13, 2020 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group’s mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a company that lasts for 102 years.

