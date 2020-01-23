Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Analysis, Drivers & Challenges During the Forecast Period, 2020-2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Distributed Solar Power Generation Market by Type and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Market 2020-2024

The author has been monitoring the global distributed solar power generation market and it is poised to grow by USD 51.07 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period.

Our reports on global distributed solar power generation market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising electricity demand and high cost of grid expansion. Also, increasing adoption of microgrids is anticipated to boost the growth of the global distributed solar power generation market as well.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value Chain Analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INSTALLATION TYPE

Market segmentation by installation type

Comparison by installation type

Commercial and industrial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Off-grid – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by installation type

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in investments in clean energy technologies

Development of smart cities and ZEBs

Increasing adoption of microgrids

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Canadian Solar, Inc.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

JA Solar Co. Ltd.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

KACO new energy GmbH

SMA Solar Technology AG

Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd.

SunPower Corp.

Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd.

Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

