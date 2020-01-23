ErisX and Etale Partner to Enhance Trading Experience for Institutional Investors

CHICAGO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ErisX today announced support from Etale’s institutional trading platform. Members of ErisX are able to view real-time market data, and manage account balances and order execution via a secure connection using either Etale’s front end or API.

Etale is a complete digital asset trading solution for institutions, delivered by experienced quantitative traders. The offering includes market data, exchange connectivity, order management and accounting capabilities. Etale’s execution algorithms incorporate machine learning-based quantitative models to enable clients to achieve best execution.

“We want to align the ErisX platform with best-in-class technology providers who will enhance the trading experience for our Members,” said Ian Grieves, Head of Product at ErisX “We are impressed with the functionality of the Etale platform and pleased to work with them to offer our Members a high quality solution to trade digital assets.”

“We are thrilled to be working with ErisX and believe they are setting the bar for traders and investors in the digital asset space,” said Matthew Cushman, CEO of Etale. “Their familiar infrastructure for institutional investors, unified platform for spot and regulated futures as well as state and federal licenses to help protect market integrity make the ErisX offering an attractive marketplace.”

ErisX’s intermediary-friendly model has brought conventionality and security to the digital asset space. The building blocks from traditional futures markets to address cash transactions on a spot market as well as hedging and risk management tools on futures market make for familiar infrastructure. ErisX currently operates a live spot market for Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Litecoin and a regulated futures market for physically delivered Bitcoin futures. ErisX plans to expand their futures offering during 2020.

About Etale

Etale’s software intelligently optimizes trading across the multitude of cryptocurrency venues for institutional investors. The experienced team of quantitative strategists and trading technologists applies decades of experience to solving the hardest trading execution problems for clients worldwide. The Etale offering includes market data, exchange connectivity, order management and accounting capabilities. www.etale.com

About ErisX

ErisX offers individuals and institutions a single, innovative platform to access digital asset spot and futures markets. By combining professional tools, advanced technology, sophisticated regulatory oversight, and a diverse product set, ErisX offers compliant, capital markets friendly workflows to digital market participants. Backed by some of the worlds largest trading firms and financial institutions, ErisX brings transparency and reliability to the digital asset class. ErisX, Eris Exchange, and the ErisX and Eris Exchange logos are trademarks of the Eris Exchange group of companies.

ErisX Futures are offered through Eris Exchange, LLC, a Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) registered Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Eris Clearing, LLC, a registered Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO). The CFTC does not have regulatory oversight authority over virtual currency products including spot market trading of virtual currencies. ErisX Spot Market is not licensed, approved or registered with the CFTC and transactions on the ErisX Spot Market are not subject to CFTC rules, regulations or regulatory oversight. ErisX Spot Market may be subject to certain state licensing requirements.

