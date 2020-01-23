Global Bird Scarer and Repellant Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Bird B Gone Inc. and Bird-X Inc. | Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AgirculturalMachinery–The global bird scarer and repellant market is poised to grow by USD 68.23 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of close to 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages





The market is driven by the growing concerns pertaining to bird attacks. In addition, the growing preference for organic bird repellent gels and liquids is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Bird attacks have been a significant factor for the loss of business in the agricultural as well as food and beverage industries. In manufacturing and production facilities, bird attacks can result in health risks, inventory damage, and property and equipment loss. In addition, the presence of bird droppings in production facilities may lead to the violation of health codes. Thus, to control and prevent such business risks, bird scarers and repellants including bird repellant gels and liquids, or devices are installed. Thus, growing concerns pertaining to business loss through bird attacks will increase the adoption of bird scarers and repellants during the forecast period.

Major Five Bird Scarer and Repellant Market Companies:

Bird B Gone Inc.

Bird B Gone Inc. operates under business segments such as Bird spikes, Bird netting, Electric track, Bird wire, Laser bird control, Liquid bird repellents, Bird repellent gel, Physical bird deterrents, Sound bird deterrents, and Others. Key products offered by the company include Sand Bag Base and Repeller 360 Replacement Flags.

Bird Barrier America Inc.

Bird Barrier America Inc. operates in under segments such as Bird netting, Bird spikes, Bird traps, and Bird deterrents and repellents systems. Key products offered by the company include Audio Repellents and Visual Repellents.

Bird Control Group

Bird Control Group has business operations under various segments, including AVIX Autonomic, Agrilaser Handheld, Agrilaser Lite, and AVIX bird detection system. Key products offered by the company include Agrilaser Lite and Agrilaser Handheld.

Bird Gard LLC

Bird Gard LLC operates the business under key segments including Bird Gard Pro, Bird Gard Pro Plus, Bird Gard Super Pro, Bird Gard Super Pro Amp, Bird Gard Pro PA4, and Deer Shield Super Pro. Key products offered by the company include Bird Gard Pro Plus and Bird Gard Pro PA4.

Bird-X Inc.

Bird-X Inc. operates the business under the following segments: Bird products and Animal and insect products. Key products offered by the company include Electronic Bird Repellers, Visual Scares, and Predator Decoys.

Bird Scarer and Repellant Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2024)

Offline

Online

Bird Scarer and Repellant Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

