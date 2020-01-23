Global Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry Market Estimated to Grow to a Value of USD 9.48 Billion by 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry Market 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry market 2020-2024

The author has been monitoring the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry market, and it is poised to grow by USD 9.48 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

Our reports on the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in global demand for pharmaceuticals. In addition, growing consolidation in the global healthcare logistics market is anticipated to boost the growth of the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry market as well.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service placement

Warehousing and VAS – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Transportation – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver – Demand led growth

Volume driver – Supply led growth

Volume driver – External factors

Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver – Inflation

Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P

Deutsche Post AG

FedEx Corp

JWD InfoLogistics Public Co Ltd

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd

KUEHNE + NAGEL Management AG

OOCL Logistics Ltd

SCG Logistics Management Co Ltd

United Parcel Service of America Inc

VersaCold Logistics Services

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

