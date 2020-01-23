INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Best Buy Co., Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BBY #BBY—The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Best Buy Co., Inc. (“Best Buy” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BBY) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management.

The investigation focuses on determining if Best Buy’s Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders. The Wall Street Journal published a report on Best Buy on January 17, 2020. According to the report, the Company’s Board of Directors is investigating an allegedly inappropriate relationship between its CEO, Corie Barry, and a former Company executive.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Contacts

The Schall Law Firm



Brian Schall, Esq.



310-301-3335



[email protected]

www.schallfirm.com