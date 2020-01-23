People’s Bank of Commerce Reports Earnings

MEDFORD, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCBB: PBCO) announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 operations. The bank reported net income of $4,068,000 for the full year of 2019 compared to $3,398,000 in 2018, a 20% increase. In 2019 earnings per diluted share were $1.32 compared to $1.14 per diluted share during 2018, a 16% increase. Net income for the 4th quarter of 2019 totaled $1,350,000 or $0.43 per diluted share compared to $882,000 or $0.29 per diluted share for 2018, a 48% increase.

When comparing the full year 2019 net income to 2018, several significant items impact the comparison. The bank’s mortgage division increased its gross revenue to $1,219,000 in 2019 from $615,000 in 2018, a 98% increase. Steelhead Finance, the bank’s factoring division, which focuses on the trucking industry, had reduced income in 2019 when compared to 2018. The results for 2018 were a company record and reflected the extremely strong economy, while 2019 results show the slowdown in trucking activity mirroring the slowing national economy. In addition, the bank completed a core conversion in the first quarter of 2019 that resulted in increased data processing expenses, including one time conversion expenses, which totaled $739,000 in 2019 versus $579,000 in 2018.

Highlights for the quarter and year included:

Net loans increased $6.6 million during the fourth quarter 2019 and $28.0 million or 11.3% for the entire year.

Deposits decreased $7.7 million over the past 3 months as the bank reduced its high cost deposits and total deposits decreased $1.2 million for the entire year.

Total bank assets increased $20.6 million or 5.9% for the year.

Net interest income for 2019 totaled $14.0 million dollars compared to $12.3 million in 2018, a 14.6% increase.

Non-Interest income totaled $6.6 million in 2019 versus $6.7 million in 2018 due to changes in mortgage and Steelhead factoring discussed above.

Non-interest expenses totaled $14.9 million in 2019 compared to $14.2 million in 2018, a 4.9% increase.

The bank’s year-to-date efficiency ratio was 72.0 in 2019 and 75.0% in 2018.

ROAE was 10.76% in 2019 and 10.29% in 2018. For the fourth quarter of 2019, the ROAE was 13.56% compared to 10.25% for the same period in 2018.

ROAA was 1.13% in 2019 and 1.00% in 2018. For the fourth quarter of 2019, the ROAA was 1.46% compared to 1.03% for the same period in 2018.

Loans on non-accrual or past due more than 90 days at the end 2019 were 0.24% of total loans, compared to no non-accrual loans at the end of 2018.

President’s Commentary

“2019 was a year of modest growth, with assets increasing 5.9%, but with a larger improvement in profitability which increased 20%,” noted Ken Trautman, bank President and CEO. “The bank still enjoys a low cost of funds and good return on assets compared to our peer group, resulting in a net interest margin of 4.55% in 2019, compared to 4.18% in 2018. Non-interest bearing DDA comprises 44% of our total deposits. Attracting low cost deposits became increasingly more difficult in 2019 and if this continues into 2020 there could be a small net interest margin compression. Loan quality and loan demand both continue to be strong, reflective of the local markets that the bank serves,” commented Trautman.

Provision for Credit Losses

The bank had a provision expense of $296,000 in 2019 compared to $406,000 in 2018. At year-end 2019, the allowance for loan and lease losses totaled 1.121% of loans held for investment compared to 1.125% at the end of 2018. Net loan charge offs in 2019 were ($11,000) versus ($7,000) the prior year.

Capital

At December 31, 2019, tangible shareholder’s equity totaled $37.97 million, compared to $32.09 million at December 31, 2018. The bank’s tangible leverage ratio was 10.35% at year-end 2019, compared to 9.28% at December 31, 2018. The bank started a capital campaign in the 4th quarter of 2019 which added $1.5 million in new capital to the bank in 2019, with the balance of the campaign, $3.5 million, already committed and expected to close early in 2020. Tangible book value per share was $11.71 at December 31, 2019, compared to $10.35 one year earlier.

About People’s Bank of Commerce

People’s Bank of Commerce’s stock trades on the over-the-counter market under the symbol PBCO. Additional information about the Bank is available in the investor section of the bank’s website at: www.peoplesbank.bank.

Founded in 1998, People’s Bank of Commerce is the only locally owned and managed community bank in Southern Oregon. People’s Bank of Commerce is a full service bank headquartered in Medford, Oregon with branches in Medford, Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass and Klamath Falls.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as People’s Bank or its management “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “estimates” or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe People’s Bank’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

People’s Bank of Commerce Income Statement (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Interest Income Loans 3,729 3,672 3,343 14,417 12,193 Investments 158 160 162 604 658 Federal funds sold and due from banks 72 136 161 413 534 Total interest income 3,959 3,968 3,666 15,434 13,385 Interest Expense Deposits 316 354 278 1,366 850 Other 13 5 75 29 282 Total interest expense 329 359 353 1,395 1,132 Net interest income 3,630 3,609 3,313 14,039 12,253 Provision for credit losses 85 113 112 296 406 Net Interest Income after provision for credit losses 3,545 3,496 3,201 13,743 11,847 Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 83 84 78 312 308 Mortgage lending income 454 294 150 1,219 615 Steelhead Finance income 903 1,044 1,179 4,061 4,915 Gain (loss) on other real estate – – – 113 Other non-interest income 285 273 118 1,058 704 Total non-interest income 1,725 1,695 1,525 6,650 6,655 Non-Interest Expense Salary and Benefits 2,209 2,434 2,346 9,448 8,955 Premises and fixed assets 603 544 554 2,243 1,877 Other 630 883 825 3,198 3,348 Total non-interest expense 3,442 3,861 3,725 14,889 14,180 Net income before taxes 1,828 1,330 1,001 5,504 4,322 Income taxes 478 383 119 1,436 924 Net income 1,350 947 882 4,068 3,398 Basic earnings per share 0.43 0.30 0.29 1.32 1.14 Diluted earnings per share 0.43 0.30 0.29 1.32 1.14 Average common shares outstanding 3,169,537 3,122,591 3,073,312 3,089,588 2,979,404 Performance Measures Return on average assets 1.46% 1.02% 1.03% 1.13% 1.00% Return on average equity 13.56% 9.88% 10.25% 10.76% 10.29% Net interest margin 4.74% 4.54% 4.11% 4.55% 4.18% Efficiency ratio 64.28% 72.79% 77.02% 71.97% 74.99%

People’s Bank of Commerce Balance Sheet (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Assets Cash and due from banks 3,711 2,798 3,747 4,736 9,382 Federal funds sold Interest-bearing deposits 11,936 16,004 18,694 30,152 17,127 Investment securities 27,734 23,212 22,585 20,031 25,878 Loans held for sale 2,474 3,909 2,013 1,157 2,084 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 278,277 271,635 261,835 256,389 249,949 Allowance for loan and lease losses (3,119 ) (3,033 ) (2,920 ) (2,880 ) (2,812 ) Loans, net 275,158 268,602 258,915 254,666 247,137 Premises and equipment, net 20,306 20,529 20,736 21,086 16,807 Other assets 28,855 28,818 31,185 30,894 31,110 Total assets 370,174 363,872 357,875 361,565 349,525 Liabilities Deposits Demand noninterest-bearing 136,051 140,458 136,211 128,937 124,866 Demand interest-bearing 44,341 47,020 46,690 56,175 48,813 Money market and savings 107,985 108,614 105,310 110,237 117,714 Time deposits of less than $250,000 15,715 15,419 17,915 16,750 15,300 Time deposits of more than $250,000 2,701 2,949 2,682 1,873 1,317 Total deposits 306,793 314,460 308,808 313,972 308,010 Other liabilities 21,722 10,611 11,308 11,137 6,062 Total liabilities 328,515 325,071 320,116 325,109 314,072 Capital Common stock, surplus, retained earnings 41,663 38,879 37,913 36,863 36,011 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 208 249 212 (2 ) (113 ) Unearned ESOP Shares (212 ) (327 ) (366 ) (405 ) (445 ) Total shareholders’ equity 41,659 38,801 37,759 36,456 35,453 Total Liabilities and Equity 370,174 363,872 357,875 361,565 349,525 memo: Total intangible assets and goodwill 3,486 3,486 3,486 3,486 3,486 Current shares outstanding 3,241,075 3,122,591 3,122,155 2,955,964 2,953,464

Contacts

Ken Trautman, President and CEO

541-774-7654, [email protected]