REDAVIA Launches Solar Carport Product at SGS

MUNICH & ACCRA, Ghana–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Last week REDAVIA, a global market leader of cost-effective, reliable, and clean solar power for businesses, launched its modular solar carport product, the REDAVIA Fast Track Solar 40 Carport (FTS-40CP), with a first installation at SGS, a global leader in inspection, testing, verification, and certification.

REDAVIA deployed the carport solar farm at SGS’s inspection and testing facilities in Tema, Ghana’s main harbor. The carport is REDAVIA’s second project at SGS after the ground mount solar farm REDAVIA deployed at the Tema site in July of 2018.

SGS Sustainability Strategy continues to be built around four pillars – Professional Excellence, People, Environment, and Community – supported by Group wide policies, global programs and local initiatives. Their Environmental pillar focuses on decreasing annual CO2 emissions, so they welcomed the chance to scale up their renewable energy usage.

The FTS-40CP was designed to convert business parking lots into energy generation hubs. Now businesses like SGS are able to benefit from REDAVIA’s well-known cost-efficient energy and flexible lease contracts, while making the most efficient use of the land they already own by utilizing their parking lot as an instrument for energy generation. Additionally, REDAVIA’s premium aluminum carport provides shading and protection for vehicles, for an upscale parking experience.

“SGS continues to prioritize our Corporate Social Responsibility, in Ghana and across our global organization,” said Samuel K. Gyan (Kiki), Managing Director of Anglophone West Africa (Ghana, Sierra Leone & Liberia) at SGS Ghana Limited. “We’re happy the REDAVIA carport allows us to scale up the size of our solar installation, taking another step towards closing in on our environmental goal of decreasing CO2 emissions, while still making the most of our land.”

Erwin Spolders, CEO and founder of REDAVIA, stated, “We’re very excited to be able to offer this new product. The FTS-40CP will enable business owners like SGS to maximize their space, gaining clean, cost-efficient energy and a refined parking experience for their customers all in one. It’s a win-win scenario.”

About SGS

SGS is the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing, and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 95,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world. Find out more at www.sgs.com www.sgs-ghana.com

About REDAVIA

REDAVIA offers solar power for businesses in West and East Africa. The REDAVIA system is based on a pre-configured model, including high-performance solar modules and electrical components. It is easy to ship, set up, scale, and redeploy. Businesses benefit from a cost-effective, reliable, clean energy solution with minimal upfront investment or technical skills. Find out more at www.redaviasolar.com

