Beam Therapeutics Promotes Giuseppe Ciaramella, Ph.D., to President and Chief Scientific Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Beam Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced the promotion of chief scientific officer Giuseppe “Pino” Ciaramella, Ph.D., to president. Dr. Ciaramella will continue his role as chief scientific officer.

“Pino has been an exceptional leader at Beam from day one, leading the growth of our base editing platform and pipeline,” said John Evans, chief executive officer of Beam. “Pino will be at the forefront of our efforts to advance base editing as a potentially new therapeutic option for a range of genetically-defined diseases. We congratulate Pino on this well-deserved promotion to lead the next stage in the evolution of Beam.”

Dr. Ciaramella has served as Beam’s chief scientific officer since February 2018, bringing more than 20 years of drug discovery experience. Throughout his career, he has held several leadership roles, with a particular focus in the fields of antivirals, immunology and biotherapeutics. Prior to joining Beam, Dr. Ciaramella was the chief scientific officer of the infectious disease division of Moderna Therapeutics, where he was instrumental in generating some of the first mRNA vaccines to be dosed in humans, several of which are progressing through clinical studies. Before Moderna, he served in senior leadership roles at Astra Zeneca and at Boehringer Ingelheim, where he was responsible for external R&D and was a member of the research leadership team. Prior to Boehringer Ingelheim, he spent 14 years at Pfizer in the U.K., where he held several discovery leadership positions, including head of biotherapeutics, head of antivirals and head of lead discovery. Dr. Ciaramella holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry and molecular biology from University College London.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics is developing precision genetic medicines through base editing. Founded by leading scientists in CRISPR gene editing, Beam is pursuing therapies for serious diseases using its proprietary base editing technology, which can make precise edits to single base pairs in DNA and RNA. Beam is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For additional information, visit www.BeamTx.com.

