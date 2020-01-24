Hamilton ETFs Announces Q1 2020 Monthly Distributions for HCB, HFA

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HCB–Hamilton Capital Partners Inc. (“Hamilton ETFs”) is pleased to announce the monthly cash distributions for its Hamilton Canadian Bank Variable-Weight ETF (ticker “HCB”) and Hamilton Australian Financials Yield ETF (ticker “HFA”), both of which trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, for the first quarter of 2020.

The ex-dividend date for each month’s distribution is indicated in the table below (column, “Ex-dividend date”), for all unitholders of record on the applicable date (in the table, “Record date”). The distributions will be paid in cash, or if the unitholder has enrolled in the dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), reinvested in additional units of the ETF, on or about the estimated pay date (“Pay date”) indicated in the table.

ETF name Ticker Ex-dividend date Record date Pay date Distribution per unit Annualized yield (1) Hamilton Canadian Bank Variable-Weight ETF HCB Jan. 30, 2020 Jan. 31, 2020 Feb. 12, 2020 $0.0470 3.67% Feb. 27, 2020 Feb. 28, 2020 Mar. 11, 2020 $0.0470 3.67% Mar. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Apr. 13, 2020 $0.0470 3.67% Hamilton Australian Financials Yield ETF HFA Jan. 30, 2020 Jan. 31, 2020 Feb. 12, 2020 $0.0925 6.42% Feb. 27, 2020 Feb. 28, 2020 Mar. 11, 2020 $0.0925 6.42% Mar. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Apr. 13, 2020 $0.0925 6.42%

Calculated using the January 22, 2020 net asset value per unit, which is available at www.hamiltonetfs.com.

Distributions will vary from period to period.

Hamilton ETFs is a Canadian investment manager specializing in the global financial services sector, with a portfolio management team boasting over 60 years of combined experience. The firm’s specialized investment focus is driven by proprietary research, analysis, and analytical tools. Hamilton ETFs is also an active commentator on the global financial services sector; the firm’s most recent Insights can be found at www.hamiltonetfs.com/insights-commentary.

