Lysogene Announces Its Corporate Agenda For 2020

Lysogene (Paris:LYS) (FR0013233475 – LYS) today announced its corporate agenda* for 2020:

17 February 2020: Sales and cash position at the end of 2019 20 March 2020: 2019 annual results 22 April 2020: First quarter 2020 sales and cash position June 2020 (day to be confirmed later): General shareholders’ meeting 24 July 2020: Sales and cash position for the first half 2020 25 September 2020: First half 2020 results 19 November 2020: First nine months 2020 sales and cash position

The company also confirms that it expects to communicate in the first half of 2020 the following elements:

Completion of enrollment of the 20 patients in the phase II/III clinical trial (AAVance) evaluating the gene therapy LYS-SAF302 for the treatment of MPS IIIA (Sanfilippo syndrome type A)

IND (Investigational New Drug) clearance, prerequisite for starting the first-in-human clinical trial of LYS-GM101 in GM1 gangliosidosis

Lysogene is a gene therapy company focused on the treatment of orphan diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The company has built a unique capability to enable a safe and effective delivery of gene therapies to the CNS to treat lysosomal diseases and other genetic disorders of the CNS. A pivotal clinical trial in MPS IIIA in partnership with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is ongoing and a phase 1-2 clinical trial in GM1 Gangliosidosis is in preparation. In accordance with the agreements signed between Lysogene and Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will hold exclusive commercial rights to LYS-SAF302 in the United States and markets outside Europe; and Lysogene will maintain commercial exclusivity of LYS-SAF302 in Europe. Lysogene is also collaborating with an academic partner to define the strategy of development for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disease related to autism. www.lysogene.com.

