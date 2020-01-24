Summit Bancshares, Inc. Announces an Increase in Semi-annual Cash Dividend

46 mins ago Staff

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of Summit Bancshares Inc., at a meeting held on January 22, 2020, voted to increase the regular semi-annual dividends from $0.16 per share to $0.17 per share beginning February 28, 2020 to holders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2020.

Summit Bancshares, Inc., (OTC Bulletin Board: SMAL is the parent company of Summit Bank).

Contacts

Shirley W. Nelson
(510) 839-8800

