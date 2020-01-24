The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation on Behalf of Harsco Corporation Investors (HSC)

2020-01-24

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HSC #classactionThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Harsco Corporation (“Harsco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HSC) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On January 23, 2020, after the market closed, Harsco announced preliminary fourth quarter 2019 financial results, expecting approximately $400 million revenue. The Company also expected adjusted operating income of approximately $31 million, below prior guidance in the range of $53 million to $58 million, citing “operational challenges following the consolidation of Rail’s North American manufacturing into a single facility in South Carolina,” among other things.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as $2.91, or nearly 15%, in afterhours trading on January 23, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Harsco securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

[email protected]
www.frankcruzlaw.com

