Data from NantHealth’s GPS Cancer platform reveals increased opportunities for HER2 directed therapy in colorectal cancer patients

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH), a next-generation, evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, today announced Results of a fifty-gene breast cancer RNA subtype classifier applied to 167 colorectal cancer (CRC) patients during a poster session at the 2020 Gastrointestinal Cancer Symposium sponsored by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

The Symposium, held at the Moscone West Building in San Francisco, CA from January 23-25, provides evidence-based teaching methods and cutting-edge learning science to a diverse audience of leaders in oncology education, doctors and care teams.

NantHealth’s presentation utilized data on whole exome (WES) DNA tumor and paired germline and matched deep whole transcriptomic sequencing (RNA-Seq) to identify a higher percentage of CRC patients with HER2 signaling than conventional methods of immunohistochemistry (IHC) or fluorescence in-situ hybridization (FISH). ERBB2 (HER2) gene expression was evaluated using NantOmics Nant50 gene classifier, which separates patients into subgroups that have been well established in breast cancer. The application of this tool to colorectal cancer proved surprising with greater than expected HER2 positive patients with a normally expected distribution of CMS classification (consensus molecular subtype in CRC). This finding suggests a possible utility for this tool in a new clinical setting. In addition, the HER2 enriched group did not show differentially expressed mutations in other targetable genes such as PIK3CA and BRAF, highlighting the potential importance of HER2 targeting in this population.

“Our analysis shows that conventional testing methods may miss potentially actionable HER2 signaling in CRC patients,” said Sandeep “Bobby” Reddy, MD, Chief Medical Officer, NantHealth. “The significant difference suggests that up to 40% more patients may be eligible for HER2 directed therapies, which has implications for drug development and clinical trials.”

Title: “Results of a fifty-gene breast cancer RNA subtype classifier applied to 167 colorectal cancer (CRC) patients”

Authors: Sandeep K. Reddy, M.D., Tara Elisabeth Seery, M.D., Christopher W. Szeto, Ph.D.

Poster Session and Number: Poster session C (Board #A14)

Location: Moscone West Building

Date and Time: January 25, 2020, 6:30-7:55 AM PT and 12:15-1:45 PM PT

