MEDMEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of MedMen Enterprises Inc. – MMNFF

NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTC: MMNFF). Such investors are advised to contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-mmnff/ to learn more.

The investigation concerns whether MedMen and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in fraud, negligence or other unlawful business practices.

