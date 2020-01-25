The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Harsco Corporation Investors (HSC)

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HSC #classaction—The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation on behalf of Harsco Corporation (“Harsco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HSC) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 23, 2020, after the market closed, Harsco announced preliminary fourth quarter 2019 financial results, expecting approximately $400 million revenue. The Company also expected adjusted operating income of approximately $31 million, below prior guidance in the range of $53 million to $58 million, citing “operational challenges following the consolidation of Rail’s North American manufacturing into a single facility in South Carolina,” among other things.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as $2.91, or nearly 15%, in afterhours trading on January 23, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

