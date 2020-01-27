Arconic Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 and Full Year 2019 Results

Fourth quarter 2019 sharp year-over-year improvement in earnings and operational cash flows

On track to execute separation on April 1, 2020

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

Revenue of $3.4 billion, down 2% year over year; organic revenue 1 up 1% year over year

up 1% year over year Net income of $309 million, or $0.70 per share, versus net income of $218 million, or $0.44 per share, in the fourth quarter 2018

Net income excluding special items of $234 million, or $0.53 per share, versus $162 million, or $0.33 per share, in the fourth quarter 2018

Operating income of $416 million versus $323 million in the fourth quarter 2018

Operating income excluding special items of $444 million, up 37% year over year

Operating income margin excluding special items up 380 basis points year over year

Cash balance2 of $1.7 billion

Full Year 2019 Highlights

Revenue of $14.2 billion, up 1% year over year; organic revenue 1 up 7% year over year

up 7% year over year Net income of $470 million, or $1.03 per share, versus net income of $642 million, or $1.30 per share, in the full year 2018

Net income excluding special items of $971 million, or $2.11 per share, versus $676 million, or $1.36 per share, in the full year 2018

For the full year, cash provided from operations of $406 million, cash used for financing activities of $1.6 billion, and cash provided from investing activities of $583 million

Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the full year was $815 million, or $870 million excluding separation costs

2020 Guidance*

Issued Full Year 2020 Guidance: Revenue $13.9-$14.2 billion, Earnings Per Share Excluding Special Items $2.22-$2.42, Adjusted Free Cash Flow $800-$900 million

Issued First Quarter 2020 Guidance: Earnings Per Share Excluding Special Items $0.47-$0.53

Key Announcements

Annual operating costs are projected to be reduced by approximately $300 million on a run-rate basis. The Company captured approximately $213 million of savings in 2019.

Repurchased an additional $50 million of common stock in the fourth quarter 2019, for a total of $1.15 billion of common stock repurchased at a weighted average price of approximately $20.97 per share in full year 2019; $350 million remains authorized for share repurchases.

Separation on track for April 1, 2020. Howmet Aerospace Inc. (Remain Co.) and Arconic Corporation (Spin Co.) to hold Investor Days on February 25, 2020. Timothy D. Myers appointed as Chief Executive Officer-Designate of Arconic Corporation effective upon its legal separation from the Company.

Continued progress on divestitures, with transactions signed or closed in full year 2019 expected to generate approximately $190 million of net proceeds.

Repaid in cash the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the 1.63% Convertible Senior Notes of approximately $403 million on October 15, 2019. As a result, the diluted share count ceased to include approximately 15 million of common stock previously attributable to the Notes. Total diluted shares as of the end of 2019 were approximately 440 million.

_______________________________



1Organic revenue is U.S. GAAP revenue adjusted for Tennessee Packaging (which completed its planned phase-down as of year-end 2018), divestitures, and changes in aluminum prices and foreign currency exchange rates relative to prior year period.



2 Includes restricted cash of approximately $55 million.



* Reconciliations of the forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable efforts due to the variability and complexity of the charges and other components excluded from the non-GAAP measures – for further detail, see “2020 Guidance” below.

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) today reported fourth quarter 2019 and full year 2019 results. The Company reported fourth quarter revenues of $3.4 billion, down 2% year over year. Organic revenue1 was up 1% year over year on growth in the aerospace, packaging and industrial markets and favorable product pricing, largely offset by weakness in the automotive, commercial transportation, and building and construction markets.

Arconic reported net income of $309 million, or $0.70 per share, in the fourth quarter 2019 versus net income of $218 million, or $0.44 per share, in the fourth quarter 2018. Net income excluding special items was $234 million, or $0.53 per share, in the fourth quarter 2019, versus $162 million, or $0.33 per share, in the fourth quarter 2018. Net income in the fourth quarter 2019 included $75 million of income from Special items, including discrete and special tax items principally related to U.S. tax basis adjustments to foreign subsidiaries, partially offset by separation costs. Full year 2019 net income was $470 million, or $1.03 per share, versus net income of $642 million, or $1.30 per share, in the full year 2018. Full year 2019 net income excluding special items was $971 million, or $2.11 per share, versus $676 million, or $1.36 per share, in the full year 2018. Net income in the full year 2019 included $501 million of expenses from Special items, principally related to charges associated with non-cash asset impairments and separation costs, partially offset by discrete and special tax items principally related to U.S. tax basis adjustments to foreign subsidiaries.

Fourth quarter 2019 operating income was $416 million, versus operating income of $323 million in the fourth quarter 2018. Operating income excluding special items was $444 million, up 37% year over year, driven by net cost reductions, favorable product pricing, and favorable aluminum and raw material costs, partially offset by lower volumes in automotive and commercial transportation. Full year 2019 operating income was $1.0 billion versus $1.3 billion in the full year 2018. Operating income excluding special items for full year 2019 was $1.8 billion versus $1.4 billion in the full year 2018, driven by favorable product pricing; net cost reductions; volume growth in aerospace, packaging and commercial transportation markets; and favorable aluminum and raw material costs. These impacts were partially offset by unfavorable product mix.

Arconic Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Plant said, “ In 2019, the Arconic team delivered improved revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted earnings per share. Arconic’s 2019 return on net assets improved by 450 basis points year over year to 13.7%.”

Arconic ended the year with a cash balance2 of $1.7 billion. For the full year 2019 and 2018: Cash provided from operations was $406 million and $217 million, respectively; cash used for financing activities totaled $1.6 billion and $649 million, respectively, as full year 2019 reflected the impact of the share repurchase programs totaling $1.15 billion; and cash provided from investing activities was $583 million and $565 million, respectively. Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the full year 2019 was $815 million, up 75% from full year 2018. Adjusted Free Cash Flow excluding separation costs for the full year 2019 was $870 million, up 87% from full year 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Segment Performance

Engineered Products and Forgings (EP&F)

EP&F reported revenue of $1.7 billion, an increase of 1% year over year. Organic revenue1 was up 2%, driven by aerospace growth, partially offset by weakness in commercial transportation. Segment operating profit was $354 million, up $86 million or 32% year over year, driven by net cost reductions, favorable product pricing, lower raw material costs and volume increases, partially offset by mix. Segment operating profit margin was 20.4%, up 480 basis points year over year.

Global Rolled Products (GRP)

GRP reported revenue of $1.7 billion, down 5% year over year. Organic revenue1 was flat year over year. Segment operating profit was $150 million, up $57 million or 61% year over year, driven by net cost reductions, favorable aluminum prices, favorable pricing in industrial and commercial transportation, and the transition of Tennessee’s North American packaging business to more profitable industrial products. These impacts were partially offset by weakness in automotive, commercial transportation and building and construction markets. Segment operating profit margin was 9.0%, up 370 basis points year over year.

Full Year 2019 Segment Performance

Segment performance in 2019 included the following:

EP&F revenue of $7.1 billion, up 5% year over year; organic revenue 1 up 6% year over year; segment operating profit was $1.4 billion, up $285 million year over year; segment operating profit margin was 19.6%, up 330 basis points year over year.

up 6% year over year; segment operating profit was $1.4 billion, up $285 million year over year; segment operating profit margin was 19.6%, up 330 basis points year over year. GRP revenue of $7.1 billion, down 2% year over year; organic revenue1 up 6% year over year; segment operating profit was $625 million, up $144 million year over year; segment operating profit margin was 8.8%, up 210 basis points year over year.

2020 Guidance*

Arconic is providing the following 2020 guidance:

Full Year 2020 Revenue $13.9-$14.2 billion Earnings Per Share Excluding Special Items* $2.22-$2.42 Adjusted Free Cash Flow* $800-$900 million

Arconic expects first quarter 2020 Earnings Per Share Excluding Special Items to be in a range of $0.47-$0.53.

* All guidance excludes separation impacts. Arconic has not provided reconciliations of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as earnings per share excluding special items and adjusted free cash flow, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Such reconciliations are not available without unreasonable efforts due to the variability and complexity with respect to the charges and other components excluded from the non-GAAP measures, such as the effects of foreign currency movements, equity income, gains or losses on sales of assets, taxes and any future restructuring or impairment charges. These reconciling items are in addition to the inherent variability already included in the GAAP measures, which includes, but is not limited to, price/mix and volume. Arconic believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

Cost Reduction Commitment Update

The Company expects annual run rate operating costs to be reduced by approximately $300 million on a run-rate basis. The Company captured approximately $213 million of savings in full year 2019.

Executed Cumulative Share Buybacks Totaling $1.15 Billion; $350 Million Authorization Remains

During the fourth quarter 2019, the Company repurchased approximately 1.6 million shares of its common stock for $50 million. In total, Arconic repurchased approximately 54.9 million shares in full year 2019 at a weighted average price of approximately $20.97 per share. Three hundred fifty million dollars remains authorized for share repurchases. Total diluted shares as of the end of 2019 were approximately 440 million.

Targeting Separation Completion April 1, 2020

The Company expects the separation to be complete before the opening of the market on April 1, 2020. The separation remains subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions and may change if certain conditions are not satisfied by that date, as described in Arconic Corporation’s preliminary information statement filed with the Form 10.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (Remain Co.) and Arconic Corporation (Spin Co.) will hold Investor Days on February 25, 2020, both of which will be available via webcast. The Engineered Products and Forgings businesses (engine products, fastening systems, engineered structures and forged wheels) will remain in the existing company (Remain Co.), which will be renamed Howmet Aerospace Inc. at separation and change its stock ticker from “ARNC” to “HWM.” The Global Rolled Products businesses (global rolled products, aluminum extrusions and building and construction systems) will comprise Spin Co. and will be named Arconic Corporation at separation and apply for authorization to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ARNC.”

On January 13, 2020, the Company entered into an employment letter agreement with Timothy D. Myers providing for his appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of Arconic Corporation effective upon its legal separation from the Company. Until separation, Mr. Myers will continue to serve as Executive Vice President and Group President, Global Rolled Products, which includes Extrusions and Building and Construction Systems.

The separation does not trigger incremental pension cash contributions.

Progress on Divestitures

In the fourth quarter 2019, the Company completed the previously announced sale of its forgings business in the U.K. for net proceeds of $59 million in cash. The Company continues to expect to close the previously announced sale of its aluminum rolling mill in Itapissuma, Brazil in the first quarter 2020 for approximately $50 million in cash. The Company also expects to close the previously announced sale of its hard alloy extrusions plant in South Korea in the first quarter 2020 for approximately $61 million in cash. In 2019, the Company signed or closed divestitures expected to generate approximately $190 million in net proceeds.

Convertible Notes Matured on October 15, 2019

The Company repaid in cash the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the 1.63% Convertible Senior Notes of approximately $403 million, together with accrued and unpaid interest, on the maturity date, October 15, 2019. No shares of the Company’s common stock were issued in connection with the maturity or the final conversion of the Notes. As of October 15, 2019, the calculation of average diluted shares outstanding ceased to include the approximately 15 million shares of common stock previously attributable to the Notes. Total diluted shares as of the end of 2019 were approximately 440 million.

Arconic will hold its quarterly conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on January 27, 2020, to present fourth quarter 2019 and full year 2019 financial results. The call will be webcast via www.arconic.com. Call information and related details are available at www.arconic.com under “Investors”; presentation materials will be available at approximately 8:00 AM Eastern Time on January 27.

About Arconic

Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) creates breakthrough products that shape industries. Working in close partnership with our customers, we solve complex engineering challenges to transform the way we fly, drive, build and power. Through the ingenuity of our people and cutting-edge advanced manufacturing techniques, we deliver these products at a quality and efficiency that ensure customer success and shareholder value. For more information: www.arconic.com. Follow @arconic: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Dissemination of Company Information

Arconic intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.arconic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “outlook,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “sees,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” “would,” or other words of similar meaning. All statements that reflect Arconic’s expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, forecasts and expectations relating to the growth of the aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, commercial transportation and other end markets; statements and guidance regarding future financial results or operating performance; statements regarding future strategic actions; and statements about Arconic’s strategies, outlook, business and financial prospects. These statements reflect beliefs and assumptions that are based on Arconic’s perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors Arconic believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by these statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (a) uncertainties regarding the planned separation, including whether it will be completed pursuant to the targeted timing, asset perimeters, and other anticipated terms, if at all; (b) the impact of the separation on the businesses of Arconic; (c) the risk that the businesses will not be separated successfully or such separation may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected, which could result in additional demands on Arconic’s resources, systems, procedures and controls, disruption of its ongoing business, and diversion of management’s attention from other business concerns; (d) deterioration in global economic and financial market conditions generally; (e) unfavorable changes in the markets served by Arconic; (f) the inability to achieve the level of revenue growth, cash generation, cost savings, improvement in profitability and margins, fiscal discipline, or strengthening of competitiveness and operations anticipated or targeted; (g) competition from new product offerings, disruptive technologies or other developments; (h) political, economic, and regulatory risks relating to Arconic’s global operations, including compliance with U.S. and foreign trade and tax laws, sanctions, embargoes and other regulations; (i) manufacturing difficulties or other issues that impact product performance, quality or safety; (j) Arconic’s inability to realize expected benefits, in each case as planned and by targeted completion dates, from acquisitions, divestitures, facility closures, curtailments, expansions, or joint ventures; (k) the impact of potential cyber attacks and information technology or data security breaches; (l) the loss of significant customers or adverse changes in customers’ business or financial conditions; (m) adverse changes in discount rates or investment returns on pension assets; (n) the impact of changes in aluminum prices and foreign currency exchange rates on costs and results; (o) the outcome of contingencies, including legal proceedings, government or regulatory investigations, and environmental remediation, which can expose Arconic to substantial costs and liabilities; and (p) the other risk factors summarized in Arconic’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Market projections are subject to the risks discussed above and other risks in the market. The statements in this release are made as of the date of this release, even if subsequently made available by Arconic on its website or otherwise. Arconic disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the information included in this release is derived from Arconic’s consolidated financial information but is not presented in Arconic’s financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Certain of these data are considered “non-GAAP financial measures” under SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the GAAP measure. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and management’s rationale for the use of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the schedules to this release.

________________________



1 Organic revenue is U.S. GAAP revenue adjusted for Tennessee Packaging (due to its completed phase-down as of year-end 2018), divestitures, and changes in aluminum prices and foreign currency exchange rates relative to prior year period.



2 Includes restricted cash of approximately $55 million.

Arconic and subsidiaries Statement of Consolidated Operations (unaudited) (in millions, except per-share and share amounts) Quarter ended December 31,



2019 September 30,



2019 December 31,



2018 Sales $ 3,401 $ 3,559 $ 3,472 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of expenses below) 2,670 2,800 2,845 Selling, general administrative, and other expenses 181 167 140 Research and development expenses 15 16 26 Provision for depreciation and amortization 129 131 149 Restructuring and other charges(1) (10 ) 119 (11 ) Operating income 416 326 323 Interest expense 82 86 87 Other expense, net 30 31 10 Income before income taxes 304 209 226 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (5 ) 114 8 Net income $ 309 $ 95 $ 218 EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ARCONIC COMMON SHAREHOLDERS: Basic(2)(3): Earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.22 $ 0.45 Average number of shares(3)(4) 432,802,445 436,364,035 483,239,287 Diluted(2)(3): Earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 0.21 $ 0.44 Average number of shares(3)(4) 441,941,647 456,679,981 503,018,904

(1) Restructuring and other charges for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 included contingent consideration received related to the 2018 sale of the Texarkana rolling mill of $20, partially offset by charges of $10 for asset impairments, accelerated depreciation, and other exit costs. Restructuring and other charges for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 included charges of $59 and $43 primarily related to non-cash impairments of the net book value of the Company’s aluminum rolling mill in Brazil and its forgings business in the U.K., respectively, associated with agreements reached during the quarter to sell these businesses. Other charges of $17 in the third quarter included asset impairments, accelerated depreciation, and pension plan settlements. Restructuring and other charges for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 primarily included a gain of $154 on the sale of the Texarkana rolling mill, offset by pension plan settlement charges of $92 associated with significant lump sum payments made to participants and a loss of $43 on the sale of the Eger, Hungary forgings business. (2) In order to calculate both basic and diluted earnings per share, preferred stock dividends declared of $1 for the quarters ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018 need to be subtracted from Net income. (3) For the quarters ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, the difference between the respective diluted average number of shares and the respective basic average number of shares related to share equivalents (9 million, 20 million, and 20 million, respectively) associated with outstanding employee stock options and awards and shares underlying outstanding convertible debt (convertible debt matured and was repaid in October 2019). (4) Basic and diluted average number of shares for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 reflect the impact of share repurchase programs of the Company’s common stock.

Contacts

Investor

Paul T. Luther



(412) 553-1950



Paul.Luther[email protected]

Media

Esra Ozer



(412) 553-2666



[email protected]

Read full story here