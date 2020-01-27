Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast, 2019 – 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
Electronically Commutated Motors Market – Scope of the Report
The recent report on the electronically commutated motors market, with the help of a comprehensive outlook, provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape. This study on the global electronically commutated motors market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2019 to 2027, wherein, 2018 is the base year and 2017 and before is historical data. This report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of information enclosed in the study.
This study on the global electronically commutated motors market also provides data on the developments of important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis. The report also provides an understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the trends and restraints in the market landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the global electronically commutated motors market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.
Key Questions Answered in Electronically Commutated Motors Market Report
- How much revenue will the global electronically commutated motors market generate by the end of the forecast period?
- Which type of motor is likely to hold the maximum market share by 2027?
- Which regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall electronically commutated motors market?
- What are the indicators expected to drive the global electronically commutated motors market?
- Which region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?
- What are the essential strategies incorporated by key stakeholders in the global electronically commutated motors market to expand their geographical presence?
- What are the major advancements witnessed in the global electronically commutated motors market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.3. Technological Overview
4.4. Key Trends Analysis
4.5. Key Market Indicators
4.6. Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2027
4.7. Industry SWOT Analysis
4.8. Value Chain Analysis
4.9. Market Outlook
5. Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product
5.1. Segment Snapshot
5.2. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Product, 2019 – 2027
5.2.1. Constant Air flow
5.2.2. Constant Torque
5.2.3. Constant Speed
5.3. Incremental Opportunity Analysis, by Product
6. Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis and Forecast, by Power
6.1. Segment Snapshot
6.2. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Power, 2019 – 2027
6.2.1. 0 – 750 W
6.2.2. 750 W – 3 kW
6.2.3. 3 kW – 75 kW
6.2.4. Above 75 kW
6.3. Incremental Opportunity Analysis, by Power
7. Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis and Forecast, by Industry
7.1. Segment Snapshot
7.2. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Industry, 2019 – 2027
7.3. Incremental Opportunity Analysis, by Industry
8. Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region
8.1. Segment Snapshot
8.2. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Region, 2019 – 2027
8.3. Incremental Opportunity Analysis, by Region
9. North America Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis and Forecast
9.1. Regional Snapshot
9.2. Key Trends
9.3. Price Trend Analysis
9.4. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Product, 2019 – 2027
9.5. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Power, 2019 – 2027
9.6. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Industry, 2019 – 2027
9.7. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, by Country, 2019 – 2027
9.8. Incremental Opportunity Analysis
10. Europe Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis and Forecast
10.1. Regional Snapshot
10.2. Key Trends
10.3. Price Trend Analysis
10.4. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Product, 2019 – 2027
10.5. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Power, 2019 – 2027
10.6. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Industry, 2019 – 2027
10.7. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, by Country, 2019 – 2027
10.8. Incremental Opportunity Analysis
11. Asia Pacific Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Regional Snapshot
11.2. Key Trends
11.3. Price Trend Analysis
11.4. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Product, 2019 – 2027
11.5. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Power, 2019 – 2027
11.6. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Industry, 2019 – 2027
11.7. Instruments Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, by Country, 2019 – 2027
11.8. Incremental Opportunity Analysis
12. Middle East and Africa Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Regional Snapshot
12.2. Key Trends
12.3. Price Trend Analysis
12.4. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Product, 2019 – 2027
12.5. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Power, 2019 – 2027
12.6. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Industry, 2019 – 2027
12.7. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, by Country, 2019 – 2027
12.8. Incremental Opportunity Analysis
13. South America Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Regional Snapshot
13.2. Key Trends
13.3. Price Trend Analysis
13.4. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Product, 2019 – 2027
13.5. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Power, 2019 – 2027
13.6. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Industry, 2019 – 2027
13.7. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, by Country, 2019 – 2027
13.8. Incremental Opportunity Analysis
14. Competition Landscape
14.1. Competition Matrix
14.2. Company Profiles [Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financials, Business Strategies / Recent Developments]
14.2.1. ABB Group
14.2.2. KSB SE & Co.
14.2.3. WEG
14.2.4. Parker Hannifin Corp
14.2.5. Nidec Motor
14.2.6. Baldor
14.2.7. Siemens
14.2.8. Toshiba
14.2.9. Exlar Actuation Solutions
14.2.10. ASTRO Motorengesellschaft
15. Key Takeaways
