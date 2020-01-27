LightPointe, a Manufacturer of Point to Point Radios, Introduces the World’s Highest Output Power, Lowest Latency Gigabit Radio

Aire X-Stream Ultra HP

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LightPointe, a San Diego-based manufacturer of outdoor 60 GHz and 70/80 GHz Point to Point radios since 1998, announce our newest addition to the Aire X-Stream product line. The new Aire X-Stream Ultra HP product has the highest output (+28dBm) and lowest latency (less than 10 nanoseconds) on the market. The links are designed around LightPointe’s Ultra Low Latency platform, which has become the de facto standard in applications requiring faster-than-fiber data transmission—such as High-Speed Trading (HFT), Data Center connectivity, and bandwidth intensive transmission of digital video.

“Our new Aire X-Stream Ultra HP system is designed to benefit our customers needing to go further or increase the margin on some of their longer links,” said Lorian Sanders, Manager of LightPointe. “In addition to offering the highest output power we designed a brand new housing. The goal was to provide our customer the best product in the best housing possible. We feel that this new Aire X-Stream Ultra HP will meet our customer’s needs today and into the future.”

Features:

Full-duplex 1 Gbps operation.

Ultra-Low latency.

Compatible with existing LightPointe antennas.

Double the bandwidth with use of a Dual Polarization Adapter (DPA).

Attractive all outdoor design with Hot swappable SFP.

About LightPointe

LightPointe (www.LightPointe.com) is a San Diego-based manufacturer of 60 GHz and 80 GHz backhaul radio solutions.

